College football’s transfer rules have been altered significantly over the last couple of seasons, and the ability to move to a new school without sitting out a year has dispersed quarterback talent more across the nation. The 2021 season is a perfect example of this, as several big-time quarterbacks have changed teams. McKenzie Milton went from UCF to Florida State, and former Baylor star Charlie Brewer is slated to make a huge impact at Utah in his senior year. Also, Tyler Shough aims to be the next standout signal-caller at Texas Tech, while WKU’s Bailey Zappe could be one of the most prolific quarterbacks at the Group of 5 level this fall as he makes the jump from the FCS level.