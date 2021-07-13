Cancel
Real Estate

Jason Lee Launches The Multifamily Millionaire: Real Income From Real Estate Podcast

SFGate
 15 days ago

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Jason is a Commercial Real Estate Agent who has sold nearly 100 million dollars’ worth of real estate in the last few years and owns several properties totaling 30+ units throughout San Diego County. The aim of the podcast is to create a show where both people who are experienced in real estate investing and those who have never invested in real estate before can listen to engaging and insightful conversations that will better their understanding of the industry. He wants others to know better how to achieve financial freedom through the industry he knows and loves. Guests on The Multifamily Millionaire include real estate investors and professionals who have achieved massive success in this business.

www.sfgate.com

