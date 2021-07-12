Cancel
Economy

JPMorgan is calling for reforms to stop racial bias in housing

By Matt Egan
phillytrib.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJPMorgan Chase is throwing its considerable weight behind efforts to root out racial bias in the appraisal of homes in America. As part of a new bank-wide commitment to fight housing inequality, JPMorgan is for the first time outlining specific legislation that can fight appraisal bias, backing the study of innovative ways to value homes and promoting efforts to boost sorely needed diversity in the appraisal industry.

#Housing Discrimination#Affordable Housing#Housing Inequality#Jpmorgan Chase#Cnn Business#Brookings Institution#White Americans#The Urban Institute#Chase Home Lending#Ashoka#Black Jpmorgan#African American
