JPMorgan is calling for reforms to stop racial bias in housing

Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Instagram earlier this week to answer questions from her followers. When one user asked why she had apparently stopped discussing the border "crisis" between the United States and Mexico, the Squad member decided to break down the systemic failures that lead to such imagined crises in the first place. Touching upon the USA's carceral system and the country's interventions across the world, Ocasio-Cortez deemed the mythical border crisis an "imperialism crisis" instead. Her response has gone viral, with many thanking the Representative for her explanation, and others asking her to think of "America First."