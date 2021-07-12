JPMorgan is calling for reforms to stop racial bias in housing
JPMorgan Chase is throwing its considerable weight behind efforts to root out racial bias in the appraisal of homes in America. As part of a new bank-wide commitment to fight housing inequality, JPMorgan is for the first time outlining specific legislation that can fight appraisal bias, backing the study of innovative ways to value homes and promoting efforts to boost sorely needed diversity in the appraisal industry.www.phillytrib.com
Comments / 0