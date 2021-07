MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Those looking to bid ahead of the silent auction for the YWCA Mankato’s upcoming Women of Distinction event can do so now. The silent auction went live online Monday online and is scheduled to remain live until the annual Women of Distinction event on Thursday, July 15. The festivities kick off at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato.