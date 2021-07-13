Influitive Recognized as a Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work Institute® Canada Survey Garners 100% response-rate by Influitive employees. Influitive Corporation, a leading provider of customer advocacy, community and engagement software, has been certified as a Great Place to Work® after a thorough, independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work Institute® Canada. This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about their workplace experience.www.sfgate.com
