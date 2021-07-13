Influitive Recognized as a Great Place to Work®

Lots of things can ruin the success of a software project. Your approach to people and processes doesn't have to be one of them. Nearly two decades of experience working with software companies taught me that the team is often what makes projects successful. My company has won “Best Places to Work” 13 times, but we got there through trial and error, including learning what does and doesn’t work for a team. There are three key themes businesses should consider whether they are starting a new project or revisiting an existing application: