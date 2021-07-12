Havis Introduces a New Suite of Rugged Swivel Arm Mounts

Entertain your cats or write in the dark with the Open Pro EDC Penlight. This versatile pan includes a green pointer beam and an LED light that reaches nearly 46 ft, making it practical to use in dark conditions. You can even use it as a pointer when presenting slideshows at an office meeting. Moreover, it’s optimized to provide a smooth writing experience, so you can use it throughout the day, too. Best of all, it includes one L-type button control to easily extend the tip and activate the light with a single upward push. And with two color options—Black and Limited-Edition Blue—there’s an aluminum alloy finish just for you. Additionally, it includes a built-in rechargeable lithium-polymer battery for cordless use. As a result, it’s great for keeping on your desk or stowing in your bag. In fact, its compact and lightweight design makes it great for everyday carry.