Operation Homefront and CSX to Distribute School Supplies to Help 1,400 Military Families Start Strong for Back-to-School

In preparation of the new school year, the East Montgomery County Improvement District invites students to stock up on school supplies at its free Back to School Drive-Thru event on Friday, Aug. 6 from 5-8 p.m. Due to the typically large crowds at EMCID’s events, the drive-thru will be held in the parking lot of Randall Reed Stadium, located at 21360 Valley Ranch Pkwy. in New Caney. During the event, EMCID staff and volunteers will hand out 1,000 school supply packs to children in pre-K through 8th grade. Supplies are given out on a first-come, first-served basis.