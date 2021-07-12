Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Operation Homefront and CSX to Distribute School Supplies to Help 1,400 Military Families Start Strong for Back-to-School

SFGate
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO, Texas (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. As families nationwide prepare for the start of another school year, CSX will join Operation Homefront for the third consecutive year to distribute more than 1,400 backpacks and essential school supplies to military children in Jacksonville, Florida; Clarksville, Tennessee; and Fayetteville, North Carolina as a part of Operation Homefront’s annual Back-to-School Brigade (BTSB).

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csx#School Supplies#Railroads#Charity#Csx#Prweb#Operation Homefront#Saic#Pride In Service#Operationhomefront Org#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Charities
Related
CharitiesPosted by
Focus Daily News

Free Back to School Supplies for Every Child in America

DENVER – July 14, 2021 – Ibotta, a leading rewards platform in the United States, today announced it will provide millions of children in America with free back to school supplies for the upcoming school year. In partnership with some of the most iconic brands for kids like Skippy, Kleenex and Nature’s Own, Ibotta’s “Back to School FREE for All” program will give students a free bundle of backpack and lunchbox staples to help ease the financial burden for families heading into the 2021-2022 school year.
Laredo, TXkgns.tv

Back-to-school supply drive with Chick-fil-A Marketplace

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Chick-fil-A Marketplace at Bob Bullock and Clark is partnering up with the Laredo Gateway Rotary Club to help bring in the school year. With your help, the two will be collecting backpacks and school supplies to give back to children in our community. The drive runs...
Laurens, SCgolaurens.com

District 55 distributing free school supplies at drive-thru event

District 55 will be holding a free drive-thru school supply distribution on Tuesday, August 3 from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m at the district office on Hillcrest Drive. Basic school supplies and backpacks will be available for all elementary, middle, and high school students who attend District 55 schools. Preregistration is required....
Charitiesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

East Windsor to collect, distribute school supplies

Jul. 15—EAST WINDSOR — The town's Social Services Department is seeking help from residents and businesses to fill donated backpacks with essential school items for local students. Needed items that include: 1-inch binders, binder filler paper-college ruled (packages of 150), one-subject notebooks up to 100 sheets, composition books, scissors, No....
Muncie, INAnderson Herald Bulletin

Tim Kean column: Operation Full Pack to help military families

We have kicked off a new initiative this week: Operation Full Pack. This initiative is focused on providing much needed supplies (food and non-food items) to military families, both active duty and veterans. Picture a soldier who is leaving on deployment carrying a pack on his back. The pack contains...
Massillon, OHCanton Repository

Salvation Army to distribute school supplies

MASSILLON – Registrations for the Salvation Army Massillon’s annual Back to School Program are being taken 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday thru Friday by phone only at 330-833-6473 through July 30. To be eligible, families must have a student entering grades kindergarten through 12th grade, pre-register and reside in one of...
Mineral County, WVMineral Daily News-Tribune

Back 2 School: Family Resource Network collecting supplies

KEYSER - Parents and their children may not be thinking about returning to school just yet, but the Mineral County Family Resource Network is thinking about it and needs your help. For several years until COVID-19 brought a halt to everything in 2020, the MCFRN and County United Way hosted...
New Caney, TXmontgomerycountypolicereporter.com

EMCID to Distribute School Supplies to Community at Annual Event

In preparation of the new school year, the East Montgomery County Improvement District invites students to stock up on school supplies at its free Back to School Drive-Thru event on Friday, Aug. 6 from 5-8 p.m. Due to the typically large crowds at EMCID’s events, the drive-thru will be held in the parking lot of Randall Reed Stadium, located at 21360 Valley Ranch Pkwy. in New Caney. During the event, EMCID staff and volunteers will hand out 1,000 school supply packs to children in pre-K through 8th grade. Supplies are given out on a first-come, first-served basis.
Ohio StateJournal-News

New law helps Ohio military families with school transfers

A new Ohio law will make it easier for children of military families to transition in and out of K-12 schools when they are transferring from one base to another. House Bill 244 addresses a handful of issues for military families, from enrollment and residency timing, to online learning during transition. According to the Legislative Service Commission, the bill says:
Family RelationshipsPosted by
TheStreet

Village Family Helps Community With A Back To School Bowl-a-thon Expo Extravaganza

NORFOLK, Va., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Village Family and community partners invite children and families from Norfolk's most underserved communities to sign up for their annual "Back2 School Annual Expo Extravaganza" Bowl-a-thon event on Saturday September 11, 2021 at AMF Norfolk Lanes, 2441 East Little Creek Road Norfolk, Virginia 23518. Participants can register online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/village-family-annual-back2school-bowlathon-exporegistration-161014922969.
Broward County, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Jewish organizations helping children go back to school with supply drives

Jewish organizations in South Florida are helping children go back to school for the 2021-22 academic year with supply drives. Jewish Adoption and Family Care Options in Sunrise intends to provide 800 local children with the school supplies they need, including backpacks, pencils, pens, paper and more. JAFCO provides services to abused and neglected children as well as those with developmental ...
Charitieshamlethub.com

Putnam CAP seeking donations for back to school supplies

Here at Putnam Community Action Partnership we believe that education is not only a human right, but also a vehicle for moving children out of poverty. Arriving equipped for school helps them feel stable and confident in their ability to learn. Literacy improves an individual’s health, income and overall well-being.
Aerospace & Defenseladailypost.com

School Access Improves For New Mexico Military Families

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE — A coalition of Air Force bases and state agencies were awarded for their efforts July 19, 2021 to improve early school access for more than 243,000 military-connected students and veterans in New Mexico. The Military Child Education Coalition presented the Pete Taylor Partnership of Excellence...
CharitiesTimes Union

National Veteran Organization Hosting Back-to-School Character Day and School Supply Distribution

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (PRWEB) July 26, 2021. This August, one of the nation’s leading veteran nonprofit organizations, Travis Manion Foundation (TMF), will be hosting their first Back-to-School Character Day. Trained Veteran Mentors from TMF will be leading back-to-school events in close to 30 cities across the country for middle and high school students. This program will provide students with presentations to teach them confidence, character, and leadership, as well as give them the necessary school supplies needed for a successful academic year.
Beloit, WIWIFR

“Back to School” supply drive to help stateline area students.

BELOIT, WI. (WIFR) - First National Bank and Trust Company announced the return of its annual “Back to School” supply drive to help stateline area students as they prepare for their first day of school. The drive will be held from July 19th to August 20th. Donations may be dropped off at any FNBT location between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Honolulu, HIKHON2

School supplies, groceries given to families in need

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The start of the new school year is just two weeks away. Hundreds of students are now prepared thanks to a new partnership. Palama Settlement and Helping Hands Hawaii teamed up, to distribute more than 300 bags of school supplies to families on Monday, July 19. Families...

Comments / 0

Community Policy