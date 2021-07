Giancarlo Stanton has quietly picked up a hit in each of his last six games, but those hits have gone relatively unnoticed because of how notable his recent outs have been. The Yankee slugger went 4-for-15 in New York’s series loss to the Red Sox this past weekend, and struck out six times. The strikeouts opened eyes because of just how lost Stanton appeared to be on some of his swings. Stanton fanned on a pitch that fell well short of home plate in Thursday’s series opener, and it wasn’t the last.