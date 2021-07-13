Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's 'peaceful co-parenting relationship'

Megan Fox says she made a Pros and Cons List before dating MGK. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been hot and heavy for about a year now, and they often times refer to each other as their ‘twin flame’. Megan recently described how she felt when she first met him. She said, “When I met him, I knew instantly that this is a soul I’ve traveled with before, that this was a soul-mate connection, and that there was a purpose here. There was my logical brain chiming and being like, ‘This will never work for 101 reasons.” Megan did address the age gap that exists between them. She said, “The fact that he’s four years younger than me and people want to act like I’m dating a younger man. He’s 31, and I’m 35. Granted, he’s lived like he’s 19 his whole life, but he isn’t 19. No one would blink twice if George Clooney was dating someone four years younger. Four years? Go f**k yourself. We would have been in high school together. That’s so ridiculous that women are treated that way.” What age gap is too big for relationships? Do you think there is a double standard between men and women dating younger?