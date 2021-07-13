Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Commuters escape Mexico City gridlock in new cable car

By PEDRO PARDO
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ytbmn_0auumUZp00
Passengers travel over Mexico City on the new Cablebus aerial tramway /AFP

Commuters soared over one of the world's biggest and most traffic-clogged cities as a new cable car system went into operation in the Mexican capital on Monday.

The 9.2-kilometer (5.7 miles) aerial tramway, comprising 377 cars that can each carry 10 passengers, promises to cut travel times for thousands of people in northern Mexico City.

"How much time was wasted. They should have done this much earlier," said 46-year-old electrician Marco Antonio Garcia, delighted that what was a journey of more than an hour now takes 20 minutes.

"Are we in France or Switzerland?" he said, laughing along with the other passengers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EobTZ_0auumUZp00
The cable car promises to cut travel times for thousands of people in Mexico City /AFP

In contrast to the buses and metro where pickpockets and thieves operate, passengers aboard the new Cablebus system enjoyed comfortable seats, legroom, air conditioning and Wi-Fi.

"It reduces my travel time a lot," 21-year-old psychology student Karen Leon said, traveling with family members who gazed down on the city with a mixture of astonishment and amusement.

It was a welcome change from the hellish commute that many endure in the capital and surrounding urban sprawl, home to a total of more than 20 million people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xWBsA_0auumUZp00
The cable car can carry up to 5,000 people an hour between six stations, according to the mayor's office /AFP

The line between Cuautepec and Indios Verdes can carry up to 5,000 people an hour between six stations, according to Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum's office, which plans to open a second line in the east of the city.

Another cable car system was inaugurated in 2016 in Ecatepec just north of the capital, an area plagued by crime and poor public transportation.

Similar systems also exist in a number of other Latin American cities, notably La Paz and adjoining El Alto in Bolivia which have a 32-kilometer aerial tramway.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cable Car#Cars#Air Conditioning#Travel Time#Cablebus#Afp Commuters#Mexican#Wi Fi#Cuautepec#Indios Verdes#Latin American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Place
Americas
News Break
Air Travel
Country
Switzerland
Place
Mexico City
Related
San Francisco, CASFist

Cable Cars Return For Testing and (Maybe) Free Rides

San Francisco's iconic cable cars rolled back into testing mode on Monday, with a few operators reportedly offering free rides while the cars undergo weeks of testing, to the delight of locals and tourists alike. Two weeks ahead of a previously announced schedule, the SFMTA began allowing some passengers aboard...
Public HealthNew Haven Register

COVID vaccination sites in Mexico City

The Government of Mexico City published the list of COVID-19 vaccination sites for people aged 30 to 39 (millennials) in various municipalities as part of its change in immunization strategy to reduce the growth of infections in the capital Mexican. As reported in the High Level portal, this universal vaccination...
TrafficPLANetizen

Study: Without Fewer Cars, Cities Will be 'Overrun by Gridlock'

"Understanding how cars affect cities and commute times is of vital importance, both for the sake of the climate—transportation is the biggest share of U.S. emissions and a growing chunk globally—and quality of life," writes Dharna Noor. A new study "modeled the time car trips take, factoring in the baseline length of the trip on empty streets, the time added by other drivers who create traffic, and the time added by the designation of some street lanes for exclusive use by pedestrians, buses, and bikes" to conclude that "we have to start getting cars off the road—and fast—if we want to avoid cities being overrun by gridlock."
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Video aired showing 2nd brother of Mexican president taking cash

Mexican news media broadcast video on Thursday of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's brother accepting stacks of cash years ago, prior to the now-ruling party running in its first election. This video follows an earlier one in which a different brother of the president can be seen accepting large amounts...
AdvocacyPosted by
AFP

Cuba makes concession to protesters, lets travelers bring in food duty-free

Travelers arriving in Cuba can now bring in food, medicine and other essentials without paying customs, the government said Wednesday in a concession to angry and unprecedented street protests. Prime Minister Manuel Marrero said in a televised address there would be no limit placed on these goods coming in and the change will be in effect until the end of the year. Cubans took to the streets in droves on Sunday in an explosion of anger over economic hardship marked by shortages of food, electricity and other essentials. One of the protesters' demands was for people arriving in Cuba to be able to bring in food, medicine and personal hygiene items from abroad without paying customs duties.
Carsreviewgeek.com

Zero Steers Its New FXE Electric Motorcycle Toward City Commuters

The latest entry to Zero’s list of electric motorcycles is the 2022 FXE. While thinking up its design, the company took cues from modern consumer tech and worked with HUGE Design to create its sleek, one-of-a-kind look. The FXE is Zero’s new entry-level bike and is perfect for commuters. It’s...
TrafficPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

Cities With the Most Places to Get Your Car Fixed

Commuting is never fun, and a tedious drive can be made far worse by an accident. In some cities almost everyone drives to work, and all that commuting comes with accidents — and even the most minor collisions usually result in damage to the exterior of a vehicle.  Mechanics handle the inner workings of cars […]
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

This company is testing self-driving cars in New York City for the first time

(CNN) — Mobileye, an Israeli self-driving technology company owned by Intel, has become the first company to test fully self-driving cars on New York City's streets. While a number of companies test cars in California and Arizona, New York hasn't generally been used as a test site. New York is home to crowded streets, challenging driving dynamics -- aggressive drivers combined with equally rule-averse pedestrians and cyclists -- and highly variable weather. Also, the state has a law specifically requiring drivers to keep at least one hand on the steering wheel at all times.
Industryfreightwaves.com

Borderlands: Mexico faces growing shortage of truck drivers

Borderlands is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: Mexico faces growing shortage of truck drivers; Mexico creates new national customs agency; CBP expands Santa Teresa port of entry cargo capacity; and DHL Express to invest $360M in Americas infrastructure.
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
Daily Mail

Family of boy, 15, who was thrown from a Ford Explorer and died when Tesla Model 3 traveling at 60mph on autopilot crashed into the car sues the electric car giant

The family of a 15-year-old boy who was killed in a 2019 crash involving a Tesla Model 3 on Autopilot has sued the electric car giant. Jovani Maldonado was traveling with his father Benjamin in the passenger's seat their Ford Explorer pickup truck on California Interstate 880 on August 24, 2019 when the Tesla reared-ended the truck, sending it rolling.
Economytechstartups.com

Elon Musk warns the US Military: China will overtake the US. “The US will be militarily second to China” without radical innovation, Musk says

Early this year, Elon Musk’s friend and co-founder of PayPal Peter Thiel, warned that big tech companies are too cozy with China. Calling Google a ‘treasonous’ company,” Thiel said the tech giant is working with the Chinese military through its artificial intelligence work with Chinese universities, a charge that Google later denied as “baseless.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy