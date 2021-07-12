Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Direct Flights Save Lives! New Airline Routes Can Increase Kidney Sharing by More than 7%

By Sign in
informs.org
 17 days ago

CATONSVILLE, MD, July 12, 2021 – It's a supply and demand problem, it's a transportation problem, it's a donor problem – and that just scratches the surface. According to the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network, every 9 minutes a new patient is added to the organ waiting list. Every day 17 people die waiting for a kidney transplant. New research in the INFORMS journal Management Science tackles the transportation part of this problem.

connect.informs.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidneys#Organ Procurement#Management Science#Kidney Transplant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Women's HealthPosted by
InspireMore

‘At 30 weeks pregnant, he took me into his office and began to talk about a recurrence.’: Three-time cancer survivor delivers miracle baby during chemo

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Have you ever felt a moment of your life when you think: I am the happiest I could ever have dreamed of…happier than anything my heart could have imagined! It was at that time in my life when I was suddenly thrust into the depths of the darkest moments.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

More than half of Covid hospitalisations are ‘patients who tested positive AFTER admission’, leaked data reveals

MORE than half of covid hospitalisations are patients who tested positive after they were admitted, it has been reported. Leaked data suggests the majority of patients classed as being hospitalised with Covid-19 were initially admitted for different ailments. Figures show patients were eventually diagnosed with Covid through routine testing that...
Pharmaceuticalstechstartups.com

A group of vaccinated Americans launches C19VaxReactions.com to bring awareness of negative vaccine reactions to the medical community

C19VaxReactions.com is a website launched by a “large and ever-growing group of Americans who were previously healthy and have been seriously injured by the COVID vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J as well as Astra Zeneca in the clinical trial stage in the United States).”. According to the information on their website,...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

33-year-old fully vaccinated woman reportedly dies from COVID-19 complications in rare, breakthrough case

A mother is grieving the loss of her 33-year-old daughter who was vaccinated against COVID-19 yet still succumbed to the virus on Sunday, according to a report. Angelle Mosley, described as a "driven business woman," who had just opened the doors to her first shop, Brave Beautique in June, texted her mom last Thursday saying she wasn’t feeling well, local outlet WDSU reported.
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

Avelo Airlines Launches A New Route From The Greater Bay Area

US startup carrier Avelo has announced another route from the Greater Bay Area. Avelo will begin flying from Greater Bay Area/Sonoma County Airport to Las Vegas from 16th September onwards. Routes between the two states are some of the busiest, and Avelo is hoping to break in with its low prices and direct connectivity.
TravelFOXBusiness

American Airlines planning to add more than 1,300 new pilots by end of 2022

American Airlines plans to hire more than 1,300 new pilots by the end of 2022 as the airline sees an increased demand for travel following the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Captain Chip Long, American’s vice president of flight operations, sent out a letter to employees announcing the hiring drive...
Sedalia, MOSedalia Democrat

Letter: Vaccinations can save lives

Dear Sedalia residents: Have you killed anybody today? If you did, I’m sure that you’re sorry. But you may not even know that it happened. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need...

Comments / 0

Community Policy