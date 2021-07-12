Direct Flights Save Lives! New Airline Routes Can Increase Kidney Sharing by More than 7%
CATONSVILLE, MD, July 12, 2021 – It's a supply and demand problem, it's a transportation problem, it's a donor problem – and that just scratches the surface. According to the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network, every 9 minutes a new patient is added to the organ waiting list. Every day 17 people die waiting for a kidney transplant. New research in the INFORMS journal Management Science tackles the transportation part of this problem.connect.informs.org
