Demon’s Souls Remake Gets “Making Of” Documentary

The launch of last year’s new systems was exciting, as all console launches are, but this go around one thing that was hard not to notice was the lack of true, blue new generation exclusives. They were pretty much entirely absent on the Xbox side, with only a few on Sony’s side. However, one of those games was the much anticipated remake of Demon’s Souls, which we were big fans of. Now, we get to go behind the scenes with the developers to see what went into remaking the classic title.