Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Demon’s Souls Remake Gets “Making Of” Documentary

By Opinions
gamingbolt.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe launch of last year’s new systems was exciting, as all console launches are, but this go around one thing that was hard not to notice was the lack of true, blue new generation exclusives. They were pretty much entirely absent on the Xbox side, with only a few on Sony’s side. However, one of those games was the much anticipated remake of Demon’s Souls, which we were big fans of. Now, we get to go behind the scenes with the developers to see what went into remaking the classic title.

gamingbolt.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Bluepoint Games#Video Game#Sony#Demon S Souls#Noclip#Playstation Studios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
Related
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Halo Encyclopedia Releasing in March 2022

With Halo Infinite out this year, 343 Industries and Dark Horse Comics are teaming up to release a new Halo Encyclopedia. Written by Jeff Easterling, Jeremy Patenaude and Kenneth Peters, it will release on March 29th 2022 and include about 500 pages of information on the franchise. Estimated to be...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Octopath Traveler Sequel Possibly Being Teased

If there’s one thing that’s become abundantly clear in the the three years since old school JRPG Octopath Traveler first launched, it’s that the game has become a much bigger success for Square Enix than they may have imagined, to the extent that it’s essentially given life to a whole HD-2D “series” that is following in its footsteps. Considering that success and the game’s sales, most people expect that a sequel is inevitable, and it’s possible that such a sequel is being teased by Square Enix.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Chernobylite Story Trailer Focuses on Igor

The Farm 51’s first person survival RPG Chernobylite has received a new story trailer, placing the focus on its protagonist Igor. While it’s already known that he came to the Exclusion Zone to search for his beloved Tatiana, not everything is as it seems. Check it out below. For the...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Cruis’n Blast Releases on September 14th for Nintendo Switch

Cult classic arcade racer Cruis’n Blast is releasing on September 14th for Nintendo Switch. Developed by Raw Thrills and released in 2017, the title was initially only playable in arcades but will be making its home console debut with the Switch version. Check out the latest trailer below to see it in action.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

The Ascent Preload Is Now Live On Xbox And Microsoft Store

There are many great indie titles coming out this year, and one of the most eye-catching has been The Ascent. An isometric RPG with a cyberpunk setting and unique look aims to be a full experience as either a solo or co-op title. It’s been an anticipated title for some time, and is one of many that are also hitting Game Pass on day 1. Now you can preload it and be ready for the big day.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD’s First Review is in

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword has often been regarded as the black sheep of the franchise in the year’s since its launch, but is going to get a new lease of life soon when it launches with revamped visuals and gameplay improvements for the Switch. With its release right around the corner, reviews for it are going to be rolling in soon, and the first of those has arrived, courtesy of Famitsu.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Kena: Bridge Of Spirits’ PS5 Adaptive Triggers Use Highlighted In New Trailer

There’s a variety of indie titles coming over the remainder of this year and beyond that have caught many an eye, and one of those has been Kena: Bridge of Spirits. An original IP coming to PC and PlayStation consoles later this year, we’ve seen a lot of the game, from its combat to its very impressive looking environments. It also happened to be an early announced title for Sony’s PS5, and now we know at least one way it’ll use some of that special hardware.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Maneater DLC Launches on August 31

Maneater might not have been the best game you played in 2020, but it didn’t have to be- it was an open world RPG that allowed you to play as a shark and munch on humans and other things besides while sowing chaos everywhere you went. With a premise like that, it was exactly as fun as it needed to be- and soon, we’re getting more of its.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Will Feature a Pinging System

Marking objects, enemies, or other points of interests in a multiplayer game for your teammates to see might seem like a simple thing, but it’s been surprisingly underutilized. With its popularization in Apex Legends, though, it’s been brought to the attention of most developers in the industry, and we’ve been seeing pinging systems being implemented in a wide variety of games, from Borderlands 3 to Call of Duty: Warzone.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Persona 6 Must Exceed Persona 5 – Atlus Director

The Persona series’ 25th anniversary is coming up and Atlus is looking to celebrate from September this year to Autumn 2022. It promised a number of new announcements with its website seemingly teasing a few. Though it may not be announced this year, Persona 6 could be one of the major announcements made.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Persona 25th Anniversary Celebration Website is Teasing 7 New Announcements

2021 marks the 25th anniversary of Atlus’ Persona franchise, and though the beloved series may have started out as a niche offshoot of the Shin Megami Tensei games, it’s grown into a dynasty of its own over the years. Recently, Atlus confirmed that Persona games have collectively sold over 15 million units worldwide, and now, they’ve launched a website to hype up the 25th anniversary celebrations for the series- and it seems they have quite a few announcements in store.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Was the Best-Selling Digital PS4 Game in June

Cyberpunk 2077’s disastrous launch in December last year is unlikely one that will be forgotten any time soon (CD Projekt RED in particular will hopefully have learnt many lessons from it). Shortly after its launch, Cyberpunk 2077 was in such a poor state that Sony ended up delisting it from the PlayStation Store entirely, so that the only way to get it on the PS4 was with a physical copy.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Company of Heroes 3 Announcement Seemingly Being Teased

Fans of the real-time strategy genre have been starved for major new releases these past few years, but it seems like the tide is about to shift soon. Former Blizzard veterans at newly formed studios such as Dreamhaven and Frost Giant Studios are working on new strategy games, while Age of Empires 4 is also coming later this year. Of course, Relic Entertainment’s beloved World War 2-themed series Company of Heroes is a particular favourite of genre fans, and it seems like it might be coming back soon.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights Releases for PS4 on July 20

Indie teams Live Wire and Adglobe’s metroidvania action-adventure title Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights has been generating a lot of buzz lately, and for good reason. After spending a few months in early access, the acclaimed title released in full for PC and Nintendo Switch last month, followed shortly afterward by a release on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One as well.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Is Lost Judgment Going to be the Last Game in the Series?

After having spent nearly a decade as a brawler action series, Yakuza recently reinvented itself as a Persona-style turn-based RPG with Like a Dragon, and to say the very least, it was a successful reinvention. But even so, developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has one feet planted firmly in the past to appease long-time series veteran, in the form of Judgment, which adopts a formula that hews much more closely to the Kazuma Kiryu era of the Yakuza games. And Judgment, too, was unsurprisingly great, enjoying enough critical and commercial success to warrant a sequel, which releases later this year.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

15 Best Photo Modes In Video Games

Photography in video games has been a fairly long-standing tradition, one that’s blossomed thanks to various third party tools. Dedicated photo modes have also seen a surge in recent years, offering all kinds of unique options to capture your favourite moments in-game. Let’s take a look at 15 titles with the best photo modes and what they bring to the table.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Path of Exile 3.15 Expansion Will Shake up the Metagame

Grinding Gear Games will reveal Path of Exile’s next expansion and League tomorrow at 1 PM PDT. While the teaser video hinted at the new mechanics and skills, the developer has promised that it will “shake up” the metagame in a “big way.”. Of course, this can be interpreted in...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Ikai Interview – Story, Scares, Exploration, and More

There aren’t a lot of genres across all entertainment media that are harder to nail than horror, and when it comes to psychological horror in particular, things can get even trickier. With the upcoming Ikai, developer Endflame is taking on that challenge, and so far, the signs are definitely encouraging. Their upcoming first person horror game looks unsettling and creepy in all the right ways, and with a feudal era story and setting steeped in Japanese folklore, it’s got an inherently fascinating hook as well. Curious to learn more about the game, we recently reached out to its developers with a few of our questions. Below, you can read our conversation with Laura Ripoll, producer and designer at Endflame.

Comments / 0

Community Policy