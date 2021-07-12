Cancel
INFORMS Open Forum

 16 days ago

Please find this week's COVID-19 News Updates featuring INFORMS Members in the News for 7/9/21 - 7/1/21. Please let me know if you have any comments or questions. Professor: Bring COVID-19 vaccine to tailgaters during football season (KMBC) July 9, 2021. Sheldon Jacobson. College and COVID: The right way to...

connect.informs.org

Salisbury, MDWMDT.com

Eastern Shore Universities React to CDC Mask Guidance

SALISBURY, MD- The CDC Guidance that revises mask-wearing policy is weighing on the decision-making of college administrators on the Eastern Shore, who are deciding if their current guidance for students will remain the same in the wake of the decision. For Salisbury University students, the school currently requires everyone to...
Lawwpr.org

What Does The Law Actually Say About Vaccine Mandates?

Legislatures in some states, including Wisconsin, are seeking legal protections for people who aren't vaccinated in the form of anti-discrimination laws. But those against such measures say that choosing not to get a vaccine is a personal choice and shouldn't be a protected status in the same way as race, gender and religion.
Winchester, VAWinchester Star

Open Forum: Modern advances arise from thinking critically

Hi folks! English teacher here. Thought I’d take advantage of this teachable moment for some vocabulary instruction. Today’s word is “criticism.”. Ouch. No one likes to be criticized. Though we can be critical and say nice things, most associate criticism with negative evaluations — like mom’s scathing comment on a haircut or observations that your shirt and pants don’t go together.
Educationheartlandcollegesports.com

Members Forum

Please Login or Register to create posts and topics. Are you struggling to get the for project management assignment help then we are here to help you in getting the assignment help for the project management. Assignments are an important part of the student’s academic career so that’s why students can’t miss doing the assignments. Project managements refer to the management of the project which includes planning, organizing, and controlling the facilities to achieve the goal. Students face difficulties in making the project management assignment because most of the students don’t have the basic skills which are required to make the assignment like knowledge, planning, and time therefore most of the students are unable to the project management assignment. If you are unable to make the project management assignment then you should the online help and submit a well-written project management assignment.
Family Relationshipsstjohnsource.com

Open forum: We Are Family and Must Work Together to Defeat COVID

There is an African proverb that goes like this: “A family tie is like a tree; it might bend but it cannot break.”. Over the past few weeks, the COVID-19 crisis in the (British) Virgin Islands has escalated at record pace. As public health officials, along with other government, civic and community leaders, urgently continue to make best efforts to stop the spread of this deadly virus and its various emerging variants, so too should Virgin Islanders, whether at home or across the diaspora, come together with the single-minded focus of giving support.
Albert Lea, MNAlbert Lea Tribune

Letter: Be kinder than necessary at open forums

On Jan. 22, 2021, I wrote what might be one of the shortest letters to the editor in this history of this paper. It stated, “For those who are writing letters to the editors, especially political in nature, I would like to offer the following suggestion:. Please be kinder than...
Forsyth County, NCWinston-Salem Journal

The Readers' Forum: Masks work

Can you imagine sending a child outside to play in the middle of winter without a coat, hat or gloves? They would be unprotected from the cold and risk their health. That’s what it will be like if we send our unvaccinated kids to school without masks. Masks work in...
Public HealthWinchester Star

Open Forum: The delta variant is coming. Make sure it’s not coming for you.

COVID case counts have been falling. Restrictions have been removed, and the public health emergency is winding down. The COVID vaccine campaign has been a huge success. That has all been in the news…appropriately so…for the last two months. The Governor’s emergency order expired June 30th, and the Health Commissioner’s emergency restriction expires on July 25th. Masks are no longer needed in most places, and life is returning toward normal.
Leavenworth County, KSLeavenworth Times

Candidate forum announced

An organization called We the People of Leavenworth County will host a forum for candidates for the Lansing Board of Education from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lansing Middle School auditorium, 220 Lion Lane. The event is open to the public.
HealthUS News and World Report

Health News

Community Health Leadership Forum » A U.S. News virtual event series on how to improve community health across the country. Learn more >>. The country's health minister says two coronavirus patients have died at a hospital in the Jordanian capital of Amman after a short circuit knocked out power at the facility’s intensive care unit.
Waynesville, MORolla Daily News

July Community Information Forum focuses on back-to-school theme

Fort Leonard Wood senior leaders hosted their monthly Community Information Forum July 7 at the Pershing Community Center. Megan O’Donoghue, Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation director, called it “a way to facilitate an information exchange and a dialogue with the community here.”. “This forum is designed to give a...
Frederick County, VAWinchester Star

Open Forum: Feeling happy or unhappy is a choice

We are now six-plus months into 2021. How is life going for you? While I haven't heard anyone report that their life is now "wonderful," virtually every person that I have talked with says that he/she feels better than they did when the year began. If I ask them how they feel, compared to last year, they say, with feeling, that there is no comparison. They agree when I say, "Everything feels better since January 20th."
Politicswpkn.org

News and Public Affairs 7-26-2021

1) Amanda Marcotte, a senior politics writer at Salon and the author of “Troll Nation: How The Right Became Trump-Worshipping Monsters Set On Rat-F*cking Liberals, America, and Truth Itself.” She’ll talk about her recent article, “Why Republicans suddenly seem to be taking COVID seriously,” and the culpability of news media outlets and politicians who spread deadly disinformation about coronavirus vaccinations.
EducationWinchester Star

Open Forum: Instead of racism, schools should focus on basic curriculum to prepare students for success

We hear the concern about Critical Race Theory and the sneaky way it’s being introduced into school curriculums. It is a dishonest and deceptive, rewrite of history. It is a biased attempt to brainwash children. This bigoted theory attempts to divide Americans into oppressors and oppressed, where the oppressors are all white people and the oppressed are “people of color.”
ReligionWinchester Star

Open Forum: CRT and me

The only diversity apparent in the small Wisconsin town where I grew up was religious. Most residents were Polish and Catholic. The fact that my family was German and Protestant, while probably considered unfortunate by those of the dominant faith, was not experienced, at least by me, as a burden.

