Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Democrats push $3.7B bill to secure Capitol; GOP offers less

By MARY CLARE JALONICK
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XtB3H_0auulaxW00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Senate Democrats are proposing $3.7 billion in emergency spending to bolster security at the Capitol, repay outstanding debts from the Jan. 6 insurrection and help the federal government defray costs from the COVID-19 pandemic. The legislation met immediate opposition from Republicans who floated a much narrower version.

Democrats say their bill, which comes more than six months after the attack on the Capitol by former President Donald Trump’s supporters, is necessary to ensure that the Capitol Police officers who battled the insurrectionists that day, and the National Guard troops who protected the building for months afterward, do not face pay cuts or funding shortfalls in the coming months.

It's just the latest flashpoint in the congressional response to the Jan. 6 attack, in which a violent mob of Trump’s supporters pushed past police, broke into the building and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory. Some Republicans have downplayed the violence of the day, and almost all in the GOP have argued against broad new spending on security improvements. Not one Republican voted for a Capitol security bill passed by the House in May.

Similar to the House legislation, the Senate bill would provide dollars to secure buildings and doors, boost personal protection for lawmakers, install new security cameras and create a new “U.S. Capitol Protection Task Force” that could respond quickly if there were another attack on Congress.

In addition to the security improvements, the bill would provide $1.3 billion in emergency dollars to address COVID impacts at the Defense Department and additional money to help with pandemic costs at other agencies. It would also include $100 million for refugee assistance in Afghanistan as the U.S. withdraws from the war there, and it would increase the number of visas for some Afghan immigrants.

The top Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee, Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby, called the legislation a “Democratic wish list” and proposed his own $633 million bill that would pay the Capitol Police and the National Guard for costs related to the Jan. 6 response. The wide disparity between the two bills made it unlikely that Democrats in charge of the 50-50 Senate would find enough support to pass their more expensive legislation.

“I think that’s where our conference is,” Shelby told reporters Monday, referring to the narrower GOP bill. “It’s not what you want, it’s what you need. We need to fund the police and we need to fund the guard and move on.”

But Senate Appropriations Chairman Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., said Congress “did not budget for an insurrection” and said the Republican version falls far short of what is needed. He said his memories of “the growing roar of that mob echoing down the hallway as the Capitol Police whisked us to safety” on Jan. 6 have not faded.

“I appreciate them bringing something, but it is a pretty small something,” Leahy said of the GOP bill. “It’s a proposal that does not provide the appropriate resources to secure the Capitol or address the urgent needs that have risen since January 6. The images of the mob breaking the windows and forcing their ways through doors expose the truth.”

___

Associated Press writer Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
4K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Patrick Leahy
Person
Richard Shelby
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Bill#Senate Democrats#Gop#Ap#Republicans#House#Covid#The Defense Department#Democratic#The Capitol Police#The National Guard#D Vt#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
United States Department of Defense
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & Courtsnewscenter1.tv

Capitol Security Emergency Supplemental Appropriations Bill announced

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy (D-V.T.) announced on Tuesday a $2.1 billion bipartisan agreement on an emergency security supplemental to address the fallout of the Jan. 6 insurrection, the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, and expenses incurred on the Capitol complex as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Congress & CourtsLos Angeles Daily News

DoJ won’t defend GOP lawmaker in Capitol riot suit

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Justice Department in a court filing on Tuesday declined to defend Republican congressman Mo Brooks in a lawsuit that alleges he conspired to instigate the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Brooks had asked the Justice Department consider him covered by the Westfall Act, which...
Congress & CourtsJanesville Gazette

Senators reach deal on $2 billion Capitol security supplemental

WASHINGTON — Senate negotiators agreed Tuesday on a nearly $2.1 billion emergency spending measure that would bolster Capitol Hill security and fund the relocation of Afghans who helped the U.S. government during the war, according to top lawmakers in that chamber. The bipartisan pact between Senate Appropriations Chairman Patrick J....
Congress & Courtsvermontbiz.com

Leahy announces bipartisan agreement on capitol security bill

Vermont Business Magazine Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy (D-Vermont) Tuesday announced a $2.1 billion bipartisan agreement on an emergency security supplemental to address the fallout of the January 6 insurrection, the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, and expenses incurred on the Capitol complex as a result of the COVID pandemic.
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

House Democrats to hold first Capitol riot hearing

House Democrats will hold their first hearing as part of their Jan. 6 Capitol riot probe Tuesday, where GOP Rep. Liz Cheney will have a prime speaking slot as the group attempts to gain bipartisan credibility. The hearing, set to kick off at 9:30 a.m. EST, will begin with opening...
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Donald Trump Says GOP Being 'Absolutely Savaged' by Democrats in Infrastructure

Former President Donald Trump lambasted Republican leadership for working with Democrats in what he described as the "so-called 'bipartisan' infrastructure bill." In a statement, paid for by his Save America PAC, Trump wrote that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and his group of "RINOS" (Republicans in name only) want to complete the deal done "at any cost" to show they can work with the "Radical Left Democrats."
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP brawls over Trump on eve of first Jan. 6 hearing

House Democrats on Tuesday will launch their long-sought investigation into the Capitol attack of Jan. 6, kicking off a contentious probe just as GOP infighting over the insurrection — and former President Trump ’s role in it — is reaching a fever pitch. The first hearing of the select committee...

Comments / 0

Community Policy