Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Local non-profits rise to meet the needs of the community during COVID-19 with help from Just Born Quality Confections

fb101.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn August 2020, Just Born Quality Confections committed an additional $100,000 donation to local organizations providing relief to community members who were disproportionately affected by COVID-19. Today, the third-generation family-owned candy manufacturer is proud to announce that this contribution provided more than one million meals to nearly 16,000 families throughout the Lehigh Valley.

www.fb101.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Food Insecure#Non Profit Organizations#Non Profits#Charity#Corporate Affairs#Food Access Funding#Marvine#Ppe#New Bethany Ministries#Second Harvest Food Bank#Ortiz Ark Foundation#Shelter Access Funding#Valley Youth House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Food Bank
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Charities
Related
Katy, TXKaty Times

Katy nonprofits to hold Midsummer Festival Katy to help meet growing community needs

Executive Director of Christ Clinic Katy said she and her peers at five additional nonprofits throughout the Katy area are excited to host Midsummer Festival Katy at CrossPoint Community Church at 700 Westgreen Blvd. in Katy on Saturday, July 17 from 2-10 p.m. Proceeds from the carnival will be used to support the work each of the nonprofits do for the Katy community, she and her fellow humanitarians said.
Jonesboro, ARJonesboro Sun

United Way presents checks to local non-profits

JONESBORO — United Way of Northeast Arkansas was able to raise more than its fundraising goals despite the challenges of COVID-19, the president of its board of directors said at Tuesday’s Presentation of Funds Ceremony. “We’re happy to report that we met our campaign goal of $633,500 and raised an...
Public Healthcbslocal.com

Community Support During COVID Keeps Local Distilling Alive

When COVID-19 first rocked the nation, distilleries across the country stepped up to the plate, diverting from cocktails and liquor to making hand sanitizer when there was a surge in demand and not enough supply, Caroline Cummings reports (2:42). WCCO 4 News At 6 - July 16, 2021.
Ithaca, NYNewsChannel 36

Local Hotel Finding Ways To Raise Money For Non-Profits

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) — The COVID-19 pandemic brought on financial hardships and forced some businesses to get creative with their fund raising events. The manager of a local hotel says they're finding ways to support charities that struggled throughout the pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on a lot...
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Local non-profits join forces in land conservation effort

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Palmer Land Conservancy, a regional land conservation champion, along with ten other outdoor recreation and land conservation nonprofits announced the launch of Elevate the Peak. The initiative is focused on the development of a 10-year implementation plan of current and future land conservation and recreation efforts in the Pikes Peak region. The post Local non-profits join forces in land conservation effort appeared first on KRDO.
Oklahoma Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

'A Community Thrives' grants from Gannett could help Oklahoma non-profits achieve goals

Jul. 25—Six Oklahoma City organizations need your help as Gannett again partners with nonprofits across the country for it's 'A Community Thrives' fundraising program. The 2021 class of Oklahoma nonprofits have a chance to receive a share of over $2 million in grant money. Their services range from resources to aid against hunger or improve education and civic engagement to championing environmental protection and developing opportunities for underserved communities.
Charitieslafourchegazette.com

Bayou Community Foundation awards more than $200,000 in grants to local non-profits

The Bayou Community Foundation has awarded more than $200,000 in grants to 30 non-profit organizations working to fill critical needs in the Bayou Region. “The past year has tested us all, and through it all, our nonprofits have shined brighter than ever before. Today, Bayou Community Foundation celebrates our local nonprofits that work tirelessly to help the neediest among us and demonstrate the compassion and resiliency of our unique Bayou community,” said President Henry Lafont. “Thanks to the amazing generosity of our donors, BCF is delighted to fund $226,000 in grants to 30 organizations that are feeding the hungry, sheltering the homeless, protecting the vulnerable and making our entire community an even better place to call home.”
Atascadero, CAPosted by
A-Town Daily News

Local non-profit helps developmentally disabled adults

The organization is currently hiring for an entry-level position. –Escuela Del Rio was originally opened on Del Rio Road in Atascadero in 1974 as part of the state schooling system, but is now a non-profit organization dedicated to helping adults with developmental disabilities with its main location at 5940 Rosario Ave. in Atascadero.
Sioux Falls, SDdakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls non-profit helps Guatemalan community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Many Guatemalans call South Dakota and surrounding states like Iowa and Minnesota home. Due to the pandemic, an essential service they use became unavailable. Now, a Sioux Falls non-profit is stepping in to help out. Once a year, a mobile Guatemalan consulate stops in...
Miami Gardens, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Local Non-Profit Helping People Find Jobs Celebrates 20th Anniversary

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida organization helping people find jobs had a lot to celebrate Thursday. The Opportunites Industrialization Centers of South Florida also known as OIC had a grand opening of its newest office in Miami Gardens. The non-profit organization helps people find jobs and offers job training. Today’s grand opening was also a celebration of OIC’s 20th anniversary of helping South Floridians better their lives.

Comments / 0

Community Policy