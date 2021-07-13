Local non-profits rise to meet the needs of the community during COVID-19 with help from Just Born Quality Confections
In August 2020, Just Born Quality Confections committed an additional $100,000 donation to local organizations providing relief to community members who were disproportionately affected by COVID-19. Today, the third-generation family-owned candy manufacturer is proud to announce that this contribution provided more than one million meals to nearly 16,000 families throughout the Lehigh Valley.www.fb101.com
