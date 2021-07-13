‘Mr. Wonderful’ Paul Orndorff Was an NFL Draft Pick Before Becoming a WWE Hall of Famer
The wrestling world received some heartbreaking news on Monday as it was announced that WWE Hall of Famer “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff has died at the age of 71. Orndorff, who took part in the main event of the first-ever WrestleMania, will obviously be best remembered for his professional wrestling career, but the Florida native was also an accomplished college football player and was even drafted into the NFL.www.sportscasting.com
