Cardi B Gifts Kulture Diamond Charm Necklace for 3rd Birthday

By Alexa Fisher
papermag.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's never a cent spared for Cardi B's daughter Kulture — and especially when it comes to birthdays. The "WAP" rapper celebrated her daughter's third year over the weekend with a glamorous princess-themed party packed with lavish gifts fit for a queen. The enormous, expensive necklace was designed by fellow...

