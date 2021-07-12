Cardi B Gifts Kulture Diamond Charm Necklace for 3rd Birthday

No one does a pregnancy announcement quite like Cardi B. On Sunday, the “WAP” rapper revealed that she and her husband Offset were expecting baby number two, first on Instagram, and then later, on-stage at the BET Awards, where she wore a crystal-covered bodysuit with a belly-baring cut-out (casual) for a surprise performance with Migos. For the momentous occasion, the mom-to-be and her longtime stylist Kollin Carter collaborated with Dolce & Gabbana to create the custom performance look, which also included matching leggings and heels (despite the brand’s history of racially insensitive comments and campaigns that’s led to boycotts over the last three years, Dolce & Gabbana is still one of this award season’s most-worn labels. Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie, and Angela Bassett have all worn Dolce & Gabbana this year).