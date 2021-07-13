Phantom Creek Estates Announces Key Hires
Local non-profits rise to meet the needs of the community during COVID-19 with help from Just Born Quality Confections INDUSTRY NEWS. Phantom Creek Estates, British Columbia’s premier destination winery announces the appointments of Anahita Pouget as director of sales and marketing, Amy Richards as director of farming, and Kea Mueller as wine club manager. Following its debut in June 2020, the winery has garnered much acclaim for its iconic design, state-of-the-art cellars and its flagship wines that have been awarded multiple 94+ points by the region’s top critics. Most recently all the Estate’s vineyards attained organic certification and The Restaurant at Phantom Creek debuted with an elevated food and beverage program.www.fb101.com
Comments / 0