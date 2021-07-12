Computer problems keep Buzzards Bay splash pad shut down

PROVINCETOWN — COVID-19 has been added to the risks that organizers of the 34th Provincetown Swim for Life & Paddler Flotilla are trying to mitigate. With cases of the virus rising again and the current Provincetown cluster, all participants in the harbor at the Sept. 11 event will have to show proof of vaccination. Mask-wearing and social distancing protocols will be established closer to the time of the fundraiser, officials have said.