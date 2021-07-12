Cancel
Computer problems keep Buzzards Bay splash pad shut down

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHi folks--it seems like summer has been put on hold for a while with all the rainy and cool weather, but the sun is slated to return on Thursday. In the news: Computer problems keep a Buzzards Bay splash pad shut down, a Mashpee teacher and a WHOI scientist are part of symposium promoting more women in science and a town manager co-stars in an entertainer's "love letter" to Provincetown. Have a great night! (Eric Williams/Cape Cod Times)

