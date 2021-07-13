JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Hires Chef Melissa Sallman as Executive Chef

Hilton Honors previously announced changes to its free breakfast benefit for Gold and Diamond members staying at hotels in the United States. Food & Beverage Credit for Gold & Diamond Members. You asked for flexibility, and we’ve got it. Whether you look forward to breakfast or would rather skip it in favor of a refreshing beverage and afternoon snack, the choice is yours. In early July, we’ll begin offering a daily Food & Beverage Credit that will continue through the end of 2021. You can use this credit at the hotel brands where you currently receive a complimentary continental breakfast as your elite benefit of your membership. You’ll now be able to dine when and how you want. We will share more details in the coming weeks.