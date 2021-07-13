Cancel
Wildlife

Scientists Release Endangered Frogs Into San Jacinto Mountains

By Maggie More
NBC Los Angeles
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of scientists released a group of year-old endangered Mountain yellow-legged frogs into a remote portion of the San Bernardino National Forest on July 8, in the hopes that the mix of male and female frogs will repopulate the area. A total of 253 endangered frogs were released into...

