Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lonoke, AR

Judge names special prosecutor for teen’s shooting by deputy

By The Associated Press
Seattle Times
 15 days ago

LONOKE, Ark. (AP) — A western Arkansas prosecutor was chosen Monday to decide whether to prosecute a central Arkansas deputy for the fatal shooting of a teenager. A Lonoke County circuit court judge chose Jeff Phillips to handle the case of t he death of Hunter Brittain, 17, by Lonoke County sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Davis. Brittain and Davis were both white, but Davis was fired for not activating his body camera before approaching the youth.

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Lonoke, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Florida State
State
Arkansas State
City
Lonoke, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betsy Ross
Person
Chuck Graham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Special Prosecutor#Murder#Football#Ap#Franklin Johnson#The Air Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
HealthPosted by
CNN

Simone Biles withdraws from all-around final at Tokyo 2020 to focus on mental health

(CNN) — Simone Biles has withdrawn from the individual all-around competition to focus on her mental health, USA Gymnastics announced on Wednesday. Her withdrawal comes after the 24-year-old -- one of the greatest gymnasts of all time -- stepped away from a dramatic team competition on Tuesday, citing mental heath concerns as she attempts to protect "her body and mind."
Atlanta, GAABC News

Atlanta spa gunman Robert Long pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder

The 22-year-old man who killed eight people during a shooting rampage in March targeting Atlanta-area spas pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the murders and accepted a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Robert Aaron Long entered his plea in Cherokee County Superior Court after answering...

Comments / 0

Community Policy