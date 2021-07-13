Arrighetti, Cooke Taken on Day Two of the 2021 MLB Draft

LAFAYETTE – For the first time since 2018, Louisiana had multiple pitchers drafted after Spencer Arrighetti and Connor Cooke were selected in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft.

Arrighetti was chosen by the Houston Astros with the 178th overall pick in the Sixth Round, while Cooke was taken by the Toronto Blue Jays with the 302nd pick in the 10th Round.

With the two selections, Louisiana has now had at least one player drafted in 40 of the last 41 drafts. It also marks just the fourth time in program history the Ragin’ Cajuns had two or more pitchers taken in the same draft.

Arrighetti, who finished his career at Louisiana after stints at TCU and Navarro Junior College, led the Ragin’ Cajuns with 83.2 innings pitched in 2021, posting a 7-6 record with a 3.12 ERA and a team-high 91 strikeouts.

The Katy, Texas, native’s top performance of the season came on March 26 when he fanned 11 batters and only allowed three hits in 7.1 innings of work against Sun Belt foe Coastal Carolina. He went on to earn Sun Belt Pitcher of the Week honors following the performance.

“Spence is an overachiever and ultimate competitor,” head coach Matt Deggs said. “His stuff always plays up because of the intent and belief that is coming off of it. Because of that, I could very easily see him pitching in the big leagues one day.”

In three years with the Vermilion and White, Cooke threw 125 innings, compiling a 10-4 record with a 3.82 ERA.

The Sulphur, Louisiana, native was nothing short of dominant during the 2021 campaign, posting a 2.04 ERA in 67.1 innings pitched with 90 punch outs. In conference play, Cooke mystified Sun Belt hitters and boasted a 1.64 ERA, while ranking first in opposing batting average (.146) and second in strikeouts (60).

His top performance of the season came on April 10 against Arkansas State, when he twirled a two-hit, complete-game shutout with 12 strikeouts and zero walks, earning himself Sun Belt Pitcher of the Week recognition.

Cooke went on to grab First Team All-Sun Belt Conference and First Team All-Louisiana honors following his big year.

“Cookie reminds me of a young David Cone,” Deggs said about Cooke. “He has multiple ways to attack hitters with plus stuff, great make up and off the charts athleticism. This is the culmination of a burning desire and work ethic. Connor Cooke deserves everything that comes his way.”

Day Three of the MLB Draft is set to begin at 11 a.m. CT on Tuesday, July 13. For complete coverage of the Draft, click here [mlb.com] .

