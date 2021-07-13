Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Kyle Sandilands reveals he is fully vaccinated as he gets his second Covid shot at Westmead Hospital

By Abi Moustafa
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 15 days ago

Radio presenter Kyle Sandilands is fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The KIIS FM star, who turned 50 last month, received his second Pfizer jab at Westmead Hospital in western Sydney on Tuesday.

He announced the news on The Kyle and Jackie O Show's official Instagram account, posting two photos of himself after getting the shot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pgG1B_0auuj4vD00
Too easy! Radio presenter Kyle Sandilands is fully vaccinated against Covid-19

Kyle said: 'We're vaccinated for everything when we're children and this is how we've lived a free, happy life and I thought, "If we're going to get locked down or vaccinated, there's no choice."'

He received his first vaccination at the same hospital last month.

'Kyle bit the bullet and got his first Covid-19 vaccination this arvo! Great work, King!' KIIS FM wrote on Instagram at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D1Ujk_0auuj4vD00
Safe and effective: The KIIS FM star, who turned 50 last month, received his second Pfizer jab at Westmead Hospital in western Sydney on Tuesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zyp1j_0auuj4vD00
Two-step process: He received his first vaccination at the same hospital last month

The post was filled with supportive comments from listeners, with many saying Kyle's endorsement had encouraged them to get the vaccine too.

Kyle said he wanted to get the vaccine because he plans to holiday overseas at the end of the year.

'I just want to go to Hawaii, that's why I'm here, and if getting this vaccination means we're one step closer to it happening, that's a good thing,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eHmRC_0auuj4vD00
Positive: Many Sydneysiders say Kyle's endorsement has encouraged them to get the vaccine

He added that it's 'in everyone's best interest to get the vaccine. I don't understand why anyone wouldn't get it.'

Kyle explained that he trusts doctors and scientists, and urged his fans to get the jab and not be 'one of those anti-vaxxing losers'.

Western Sydney Local Health District (WSLHD) chief executive Graeme Loy said he hopes Kyle's experience will mean more people will roll up their sleeves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z7pXF_0auuj4vD00
All done! Kyle explained that he trusts doctors and scientists, and urged his fans to get the jab and not be 'one of those anti-vaxxing losers'

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

214K+
Followers
82K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Sandilands
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Westmead Hospital#Covid 19 Vaccine#Kiis Fm#Wslhd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
World
News Break
Public Health
Place
Sydney
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Australians lose it over how many times Brad Hazzard mentions Kyle Sandilands as health minister reveals his love for the shock jock's 'Get vaxxed, baby' radio jingle

Eagled-eyed Australians have pointed out how many times NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard mentioned Kyle Sandilands during Thursday's Covid-19 press conference. Hazzard dropped the shock jock's name approximately 10 times during his brief update on daily case numbers, with some viewers questioning if it was a hidden advertisement. During the...
Public Healthwmleader.com

Catt Sadler gets COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated

A fully vaccinated Catt Sadler revealed that she has contracted the Delta variant of COVID-19. “I’m telling you this so that you understand that the pandemic is very much NOT over,” the former E! host, 46, warned her Instagram followers Tuesday alongside a photo of herself lying in bed. “Delta...
CancerPosted by
Daily Mail

Birth mother of Scottish footballer Dominic Matteo who put him up for adoption when she was 17 recalls reading about his life-threatening brain tumour online with no idea he was her son

The birth mother of footballer Dominic Matteo says it was 'surreal' to be reunited with her son after reading about him online with no idea he was her child. The Scottish footballer, 47, was put up for adoption as a baby and decided to contact ITV's Long Lost Family in search of his mother following his battle with a rare, cancerous brain tumour in 2019.
NFLPosted by
Primetimer

Rich Eisen reveals he's battling COVID-19 after getting "double-vaxxed" earlier this year

"It’s possible, folks," the NFL Network and The Rich Eisen Show host wrote on Instagram. "As someone sitting Day 4 in quarantine fighting off symptoms, I can personally attest you still need to be careful and, most importantly, get vaccinated. Why? Especially since mine didn’t keep COVID from my body? So there aren’t any more variants to pierce highly-effective vaccines that would ordinarily get all of us back to normal life. But if you want an answer maybe a bit more personal to you: get vaccinated so you won’t go to the hospital or die. Every health care professional I’ve come across in the last few days tell me the two shots of Pfizer I got in February are what’s keeping a 52-year-old like me from a far worse experience than the awful one I’m having. So, be careful if you’re vaccinated and, if you’re not vaccinated, don’t wait another second. I know my comments might get messy, but life is truly too short. Stay safe and healthy everyone."
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

'Take Covid seriously': Father-of-four struck down by virus shares raw video from hospital bed to encourage others in his Arabic community in Sydney's south-west to go get vaccinated

A Sydney father-of-four struck down by coronavirus has recalled his harrowing ordeal in a desperate plea for everyone to get vaccinated in a confronting video from his hospital bed. Khaled Elmasri, 47, was rushed to hospital and almost ended up fighting for life in intensive care because he struggled to...
Worldhazard-herald.com

Piers Morgan says COVID vaccine saved his life

Piers Morgan says the COVID-19 vaccine saved his life. The 56-year-old TV presenter believes he contracted the virus at the recent Euro 2020 final between Italy and England, and although it left him feeling terrible, he feels lucky to have been double jabbed with the AstraZeneca vaccine. Writing in the...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Home and Away star Dieter Brummer dead at 45 in 'suspected suicide': Actor known for playing Shane Parrish on long-running Australian soap found at home in Sydney after wellness check

Australian actor Dieter Brummer, best known for playing Shane Parrish on Home and Away in the 1990s, has died at the age of 45. The two-time Logie winner was found dead at a home in Glenhaven, in Sydney's north-west, on Saturday afternoon, NSW Police confirmed to Daily Mail Australia. His...

Comments / 0

Community Policy