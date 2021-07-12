TikTok life coach's bite-sized mental health hacks are helping thousands of people

07.12.21

Sometimes one little piece of advice can be so powerful it transforms our lives for the better. Many years ago, someone told me that "you can't change other people, you can only change how you react to them."

That piece of advice taught me that instead of trying to forcibly change others, I can get them to act differently by changing how I react to them. For example, sometimes ignoring someone's behavior instead of calling attention to it can get them to change.

Simple psychological hacks are no way to treat serious psychological issues such as anxiety or depression. But they can help us break free from negative patterns, create stronger personal boundaries, and improve our mindfulness.

Certified Coaching Practitioner Elisabeth Donatella has earned over 500,000 followers and four million likes on TikTok for her simple, but practical self-help videos.

Donatella, who goes by the name Coach Lisy, became interested in coaching after fighting her own internal battles and then deciding to use what she learned to help others.

"As a former self-loathing, people-pleasing perfectionist living with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, I focused so much of my time and energy obsessing over everything," she wrote on her website. "I struggled with an eating disorder, anxiety, depression, panic attacks, and worst of all, I had severe self-doubt."

"Four years ago, after I had hit my own personal rock bottom, I decided to make a change," she continues. "I decided to dedicate my time and energy on learning how to love myself...and, most importantly, accept myself."

Since, she has completed countless trainings and seminars, including the Robbins-Madanes Training, the official Coach Training School of Tony Robbins.

These days she provides advice on relationships, mindfulness, mental hygiene, and self-awareness on TikTok. Here are 10 of her most powerful self-help tips.

How to stop procrastinating, tip 1: Plan out your day

@coachlisy Click (+) for TIP 2 #selfhelp #mindset #procrastination #LaughPause #ChocolateRecipe

How to stop procrastinating, tip 2: List the reasons why your activities are important

@coachlisy Click (+) for TIP 3 💥 #perfectionism #selfhelp #procrastination #LaughPause #ChocolateRecipe

How to break a bad habit

@coachlisy #duet with @maxandfacts click + for more on how to break bad habits! #habits #mindset #mindsethack #GimmeLove #ReadingList

Your thoughts shape your life

@coachlisy Click ➕ for daily mindset hacks! #mindset #mindsethacks #positivity #FoodReview #HungerGames

A fixed mindset versus a growth mindset

@coachlisy #duet with @drjuliesmith FOLLOW, LIKE, and SHARE to spread the message! #growthmindset #mindset #learnontiktok #ColorCustomizer #FashionFavorites

Witness your thoughts

@coachlisy Click ➕ for more mindset hacks #mindsethack #personaldevelopment #OneLoveOneHeart #TextReaction #selfawareness

How to set a boundary

@coachlisy FOLLOW, LIKE, SHARE ❤️ #boundaries #personalgrowth #selfcare #TikTokFanFest #PostAMemory

How to deal with unwanted thoughts

@coachlisy #duet with @evolveandbloom amazing facts about our thoughts! #thoughts #personalgrowth #selfhelp #PlayBall #FanArt

Money management tricks

@coachlisy ✨new series alert✨ #psychologyfacts #psychology #moneymanagement #swlfawareness #FelizNavidad #TimeWarpJump

"Because I don't want to" is a valid reason to say no to anything.

@coachlisy Tag someone who needs to hear this! 🔥 #selflove #healingtiktok #personalgrowth #PepsiApplePieChallenge

