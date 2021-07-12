Cancel
TikTok life coach's bite-sized mental health hacks are helping thousands of people

By Tod Perry
 15 days ago

07.12.21

Sometimes one little piece of advice can be so powerful it transforms our lives for the better. Many years ago, someone told me that "you can't change other people, you can only change how you react to them."

That piece of advice taught me that instead of trying to forcibly change others, I can get them to act differently by changing how I react to them. For example, sometimes ignoring someone's behavior instead of calling attention to it can get them to change.

Simple psychological hacks are no way to treat serious psychological issues such as anxiety or depression. But they can help us break free from negative patterns, create stronger personal boundaries, and improve our mindfulness.

Certified Coaching Practitioner Elisabeth Donatella has earned over 500,000 followers and four million likes on TikTok for her simple, but practical self-help videos.

Donatella, who goes by the name Coach Lisy, became interested in coaching after fighting her own internal battles and then deciding to use what she learned to help others.

"As a former self-loathing, people-pleasing perfectionist living with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, I focused so much of my time and energy obsessing over everything," she wrote on her website. "I struggled with an eating disorder, anxiety, depression, panic attacks, and worst of all, I had severe self-doubt."

"Four years ago, after I had hit my own personal rock bottom, I decided to make a change," she continues. "I decided to dedicate my time and energy on learning how to love myself...and, most importantly, accept myself."

Since, she has completed countless trainings and seminars, including the Robbins-Madanes Training, the official Coach Training School of Tony Robbins.

These days she provides advice on relationships, mindfulness, mental hygiene, and self-awareness on TikTok. Here are 10 of her most powerful self-help tips.

How to stop procrastinating, tip 1: Plan out your day

How to stop procrastinating, tip 2: List the reasons why your activities are important

How to break a bad habit

@coachlisy

Your thoughts shape your life

@coachlisy

A fixed mindset versus a growth mindset

@coachlisy

Witness your thoughts

@coachlisy

How to set a boundary

@coachlisy

How to deal with unwanted thoughts

@coachlisy

Money management tricks

@coachlisy

"Because I don't want to" is a valid reason to say no to anything.

@coachlisy

There's no question that the COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating on multiple levels, and the upheaval in all of our lives has had an impact. But a new poll from Gallup shows that the U.S. in general is well into recovering from the worst of it, with more Americans reporting that they are "thriving" than at any point during the 13 years since Gallup started measuring.

Gallup's Live Evaluation Index measures how well Americans feel about their lives, asking people to rank their current and future life on a ladder scale of 0 to 10, with 0 being the worst possible life you could imagine for yourself and 10 being the best possible life you could imagine. Those who rank their current life at 7 or above and their future life at 8 or above are considered "thriving."

The percentage of Americans who are "thriving" reached 59.2% in June, eclipsing the previous high of 57.3% set in September 2017, and far exceeding the pandemic low of 46.4 in April 2020, which was tied for the lowest measurement during the financial crisis in November 2008.

