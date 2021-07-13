Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bradford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 20:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bradford The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 817 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Litchfield to near Shunk, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Towanda, West Franklin, Wysox, Sheshequin, Ulster, Orwell, North Towanda, Monroe, Rome and Overton. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH