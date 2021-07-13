Cancel
Head of firm linked to Haiti assassination probe was a familiar face in Doral — until now

By Kevin G. Hall
Miami Herald
 15 days ago

In the restaurants and watering holes around Doral, Venezuelan exiles gather to swig drinks and pine for their homeland. Among them, Antonio Intriago was a familiar face. Some knew the tall, fit Venezuelan emigre for the self-defense and shooting classes he offered through his security company. Some knew him for his girlfriend Mariana, a local vocal instructor whose sister enjoys musical fame as the first “Latin American Idol” winner.

