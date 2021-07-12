Cancel
Hawaii State

Hawaii expands pre-travel partnership with CLEAR Health Pass

By Christina O'Connor
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll domestic travelers to Hawaii can now use the Health Pass app by CLEAR to verify their Covid-19 vaccination status or pre-travel testing results. The state has expanded its partnership with CLEAR to allow all Hawaii-bound travelers from every U.S. airport on any airline to utilize the Health Pass app as part of the Safe Travels program. The partnership began earlier this year as a pilot program for flights only between Los Angeles and Honolulu on United and Delta airlines.

