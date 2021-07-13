Cancel
Adele Proudly Wears Three Lions on Her Shirt as She Applauds England After Euro 2020 Defeat

Cover picture for the articleThe 'When We Were Young' hitmaker cheers on England's national soccer team as they reached Euro 2020 final before eventually losing to Italy at the tournament. AceShowbiz - Adele took to Instagram on Sunday (11Jul21) to share a rare selfie, as she praised England's soccer team for their success in the EURO 2020 tournament.

