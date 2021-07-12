Cancel
PUBG Mobile Ptopia Design Project: The community-led Design Contest announced for 2021

By Press Release
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the world’s most popular battle royale mobile games, PUBG Mobile has announced the Ptopia Design Project a contest for players to get involved in the creation of in-game content. This design contest features numerous community-led design challenges for outfits, weapons, backpacks, parachutes, graffiti, and much more in PUBG Mobile. The P.D.P will include collaborations of famous designers and museums which will expand the high level of a design collaboration between PUBG Mobile and its players.

