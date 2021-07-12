PUBG Mobile Ptopia Design Project: The community-led Design Contest announced for 2021

Trading has long been a staple of the Pokémon series. From obtaining Pokémon not native to one’s version of a game to evolving certain Pokémon, trading emphasizes interactivity between trainers. This feature is also available within the mobile title Pokémon Go, allowing players to trade with one another using just their mobile device. But like with other features within the game, there are some restrictions regarding the feature that limit the types of players that you can trade with.