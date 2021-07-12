What Casella’s Map Doesn’t Show You - Eliot Wessler

Robert Blechl’s article on July 6th had a lot of good information on the status of Casella’s proposed landfill in Dalton, and the upcoming wetlands permit hearing to be held at the White Mountains Regional High School (in Whitefield) on July 14th starting at 3pm. But it also included a map Casella uses to try to convince people that their landfill will have minimum impact. The map shows the proposed landfill in the middle of an industrial area in Dalton, suggesting it will blend in easily and there will be no or limited impact on residents in the nearby communities.