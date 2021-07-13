Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Judge names special prosecutor for teen’s shooting by deputy

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA western Arkansas prosecutor was chosen Monday to decide whether to prosecute a central Arkansas deputy for the fatal shooting of a teenager. A Lonoke County circuit court judge chose Jeff Phillips to handle the case of t he death of Hunter Brittain, 17, by Lonoke County sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Davis. Brittain and Davis were both white, but Davis was fired for not activating his body camera before approaching the youth.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Graham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Special Prosecutor#Franklin Johnson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Alabama StateKMOV

Bestiality, incest among charges in Alabama arrest

DAPHNE, Ala. --According to Baldwin County Sheriff's Office jail records, 2 people from Daphne have been charged with incest. Patrick Wayne Gunter, 52 was arrested yesterday morning and charged with incest. He is being held on $30,000 bond. Stacy Michelle Gunter, 41 was also booked yesterday morning and charged with...
Jersey City, NJhudsoncountyview.com

UPDATED: Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office investigating fatal shooting in Jersey City

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Jersey City that occurred late this morning, officials said. “The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and JCPD are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at approximately 11am this morning on Grant Avenue and MLK Drive in Jersey City in which one person was killed. More info to follow,” the HCPO tweeted.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
FOX2Now

Judge drops murder charges after no show of prosecutor from St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is under fire after a judge drops murder charges against an accused killer. The unusual move came after the prosecutor from Gardner’s office, who was assigned the case, didn’t show up to court. Now the chairman of the St Louis Aldermanic Public Safety committee wants to call Gardner in front of his committee to explain the incident.
Wichita, KS1350kman.com

AP: Teen arrested in another teen’s shooting death in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of another teen in Wichita. Police said officers discovered a 16-year-old with gunshot wounds shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday when they were responding to a reported burglary at a home in north Wichita. That teen was taken to a Wichita hospital where he died. His name wasn’t immediately released.
Harrison County, WVWDTV

Harrison County woman charged in husband’s murder

WALLACE, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman was arrested on Friday for allegedly murdering her husband in March 2020. On March 4, 2020, police received a report that Jerry Suan was electrocuted at his home in Wallace, Harrison County. Jerry’s wife, Kimberly Ann Suan, reportedly told police that she was alone with Jerry when he was electrocuted while welding.
Corbin, KYPosted by
The Times-Tribune

Validity of forensic ballistic under fire in murder case

WILLIAMSBURG - In a hearing Commonwealth Attorney Ronnie Bowling called “the most important hearing to date” in the case of a Corbin man accused of killing three individuals, one of whom was pregnant, the validity of forensic ballistic and firearms examination came under scrutiny. “They’re challenging the validity of the...
Missouri StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Missouri woman pleads not guilty in friend’s stabbing death

TROY, Mo. (AP) — An eastern Missouri woman already serving a life sentence for murder pleaded not guilty Tuesday in the stabbing death of her friend a decade ago. Pamela Hupp is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Elizabeth “Betsy” Faria, in 2011. Prosecutors contend Hupp killed Faria four days after persuading her to switch a $150,000 life insurance policy to Hupp. She then allegedly tried to stage the scene to make it appear that Faria’s husband killed her.
Okaloosa County, FLWEAR

Okaloosa County man indicted for killing wife dies in jail cell

Okaloosa County, Fla. (WEAR-TV) — A 51-year-old indicted for stabbing his wife to death was found hanging in his jail cell, investigators say. An Okaloosa County spokesperson confirmed Randal Jon Ebbighausen was found hanging in his jail cell in the early morning hours on Sunday. Court documents state Ebbighausen stabbed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy