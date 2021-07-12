Cancel
Tampa Bay celebrates Stanley Cup with boat parade

Winchester News Gazette
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTampa Bay is celebrating with its third boat parade celebration in the last year -- this time to celebrate the Lightning's back to back Stanley Cup titles. (July 12) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/64580d4e55e8494e85c0430aa4b23bd6.

