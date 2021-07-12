Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Danville, VT

Be Not Idle - Andy Dussault

Caledonian Record-News
 18 days ago

A very timely article appeared in the most recent issue ( July 2021 ) of THE NORTH STAR of Danville, Vermont. Occupation – The true cure for maladies such as yours is employment. ‘Be not solitary, be not idle.’ Rely upon it , life was not given to be spent in dreams and reverie, but for active, useful exertion that turns to some account to ourselves, and after a certain time of life, when the character has taken its ply, it is idle to attempt to change it.”

www.caledonianrecord.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Danville, VT
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idle#The North Star#The Caledonian Record
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In one-two punch to Trump, Justice Dept OK's release of taxes, memo

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump suffered twin setbacks on Friday when the Justice Department cleared the way to release his tax records and disclosed a memo showing he urged top officials last year to falsely claim his election defeat was "corrupt." The department, reversing course from...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Biden rolls dice by getting more aggressive on vaccines

President Biden ’s new, more aggressive approach to pressure reluctant or unwilling people to get vaccinated is a risky political play for a president who put defeating the coronavirus at the center of his agenda — though it could also come with a big payoff. It's a decision the White...

Comments / 0

Community Policy