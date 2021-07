A man was found dead Saturday after he was reported missing more than two weeks ago when he was thrown from a boat near Fort Yukon, Alaska State Troopers said. The boat collided with a sandbar late on June 25 and 42-year-old Samson Peter III of Fort Yukon was thrown out of the boat, troopers said in an online statement. The boat operator and the other passenger were unable to find Peter, troopers said.