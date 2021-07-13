What Is the Height Difference Between Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin?

Scott Disick and his romantic life have been in the tabloids for over a decade now. His early appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians made him into a media figure and socialite despite not being employed in entertainment, and his relationships have been fuel for interest and speculation ever since. Now, his new relationship has given media writers a lot to discuss, as he’s entered a relationship with young socialite and model Amelia Hamlin. Despite a significant age gap, however, the two do not look too different when they are together. This is probably due to their height difference, which, especially in comparison to other partners Disick has had, isn’t that significant. But exactly what is the height difference between the two?