Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

What Is the Height Difference Between Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin?

By Produced by Digital Editors
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Scott Disick and his romantic life have been in the tabloids for over a decade now. His early appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians made him into a media figure and socialite despite not being employed in entertainment, and his relationships have been fuel for interest and speculation ever since. Now, his new relationship has given media writers a lot to discuss, as he’s entered a relationship with young socialite and model Amelia Hamlin. Despite a significant age gap, however, the two do not look too different when they are together. This is probably due to their height difference, which, especially in comparison to other partners Disick has had, isn’t that significant. But exactly what is the height difference between the two?

www.cheatsheet.com

Comments / 0

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

109K+
Followers
67K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sofia Richie
Person
Lisa Rinna
Person
Harry Hamlin
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Hamlin Disick
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Amelia Hamlin Rocks Plunging Top For Dinner Date With Scott Disick & His Son Mason: Photo

Model Amelia Hamlin wore a sexy plunging top to grab dinner with her beau, Scott Disick, and his son, Mason, in Malibu. Amelia Hamlin, 20, looked drop-dead gorgeous as she met her boyfriend Scott Disick, 38, and his 11-year-old son, Mason, for dinner at Nobu Malibu on Sunday, June 27. Amelia rocked an open-backed, plunging top with subtle stripes. She also wore white jeans and accessorized with a gold watch, bracelets, simple shades, and a pink clutch. Meanwhile, Scott wore a white button down shirt with “love letter” emblazoned on it, and camo-shorts. He also had a watch and some bracelets of his own for good measure.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Khloe Kardashian Unveils Rare Picture of 'Soulmate' Rob Kardashian After Confirming He's Dating

Joining the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' stars in the photo which is shared on the Good American founder's Instagram page is their youngest sister, Kylie Jenner. AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian has just spent some quality time with Rob Kardashian. Days after confirming that her brother is no longer a single man, the Good American founder treated fans to a picture of the two and called him "soulmate."
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Giving His Blessing! Lionel Richie Is A 'Huge Fan' Of Daughter Sofia's New Boyfriend Elliot Grainge, 'Especially Compared To Scott Disick,' Spills Insider

Dad approved! Sofia Richie’s new boyfriend, Elliot Grainge, has gotten a big thumbs-up from her family — including her father, Lionel Richie. According to a source, the 22-year-old brought her music exec beau of five months to the Richie clan's Memorial Day cookout, where he made a great first impression on her pops. "Lionel is a huge fan of Elliot’s," dishes the source, "especially compared to Sofia's ex, Scott [Disick]."
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Here's Proof Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are in Perfect Harmony

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Bonds With Travis Barker's Kids During Beach Trip. Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are all about that heart and soul. Proving once again the couple is in perfect harmony, his daughter Alabama Barker took to Instagram Stories on July 6 to post a video of the blink-182 rocker and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star playing the famous duet on the piano.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Why Lisa Rinna Called Daughter Amelia Dating Scott Disick a "WTF Moment"

Watch: Lisa Rinna Reacts to Daughter Ameilia Hamlin Dating Scott Disick!. For Lisa Rinna, it's clear she was left stunned by her daughter Amelia Hamlin's romance with Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Scott Disick due to the couples' 18-year age difference. On tonight's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which aired on June 30, Lisa confessed to her co-stars that she at first couldn't believe Scott and Amelia's relationship.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The US Sun

Kourtney Kardashian is ENGAGED to Travis Barker after Las Vegas proposal as couple plan intimate wedding, friends claim

KOURTNEY Kardashian is engaged to boyfriend Travis Barker after he proposed in Las Vegas over the weekend, friends of the star exclusively told The Sun. The Blink-182 drummer got down on one knee to ask his girlfriend of seven months to marry him during a trip to watch a UFC fight, the source said- and the couple plans to marry later this year.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Scott Disick's Net Worth: How Much Is The KUWTK Star Worth?

Scott Disick became famous due to his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, but he's quickly made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. As fans know, Scott and Kourtney dated from 2006 to 2015 (via Us Magazine) and share three beautiful children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign. He's since moved on in his love life with Amelia Hamlin (before that, there was Sofia Richie), and Kourtney is currently dating Travis Barker. While their love story didn't quite last, there were still plenty of good things that came out of it for Scott.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Ooh La La! Every Time Kourtney Kardashian Has Rocked See-Through and Sheer Tops

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t afraid to bare it all in see-through and sheer tops — and she rocks them pretty well, too. In June 2021, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was photographed in a cropped white tank top with no bra while out for a coffee run with boyfriend Travis Barker. The following month, she flaunted her cleavage in a sheer mesh top with a leather skirt and feathery green heels in a cute selfie snapshot via her Instagram Stories.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Scott Disick just called Kim Kardashian hot on Instagram

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians clan are a tight-knit family, as proved by Scott Disick's latest comments about Kim Kardashian. Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott recently bigged up his kind-of-sister-in-law on Instagram, calling one of her bikini photos "hot". 40-year-old Kim shared a series of swimwear snaps in support of...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Lisa Rinna delights fans with brilliant video of husband Harry Hamlin dancing

Lisa Rinna is well-known for her incredible dance moves, she even competed on Dancing with the Stars, but it turns out her husband, Harry Hamlin, could be a hidden diamond. The Real Housewives of Beverley Hills star was enjoying some time on her luxurious yacht with Harry and some family friends, even though the weather had taken a small turn for the worse.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
E! News

Reign Disick Is Such a Mood During Family Fun Day With Scott, Mason and Penelope

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Surprises Son Reign With Tooth Fairy Magic. Scott Disick cheered on son Reign Disick during an adorable beach vacation in the Hamptons this past weekend. The Talentless founder snapped a series of pics showing Reign and siblings Mason Disick and Penelope Disick playing in the sand, cruising on a boat and enjoying a luxe lunch on the East End. Yet, it was Reign's moody glances that stole the show.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Scott Disick, 38, and girlfriend Amelia Hamlin, 20, pose for sweet snap with the reality star's son Reign, six... as the couple vacation with his three children in The Hamptons

Scott Disick and his girlfriend Amelia Hamlin are currently vacationing in The Hamptons, the upscale neighborhood on Long Island, east of New York City. But the couple made it more of a family affair by bringing along the KUWTK star's three children, sons Mason, 11, Reign, six and daughter Penelope, nine.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Travis Barker’s Daughter, 15, Calls Kourtney Kardashian Her ‘Stepmom’ In ‘Never Have I Ever’ Game

Amidst rumors that Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker secretly got engaged, Travis’ daughter Alabama referred to Kourtney as her ‘stepmom’ during an Instagram Live. Travis Barker‘s daughter Alabama, 15, just dropped a major clue that the Blink-182 drummer is engaged to Kourtney Kardashian, 42. During a recent Instagram Live, Alabama, whom Travis, 45, shares with ex Shanna Moakler, 46, was playing a game of “Never Have I Ever” with friends when someone asked the question of if anyone has met the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. Obviously, Alabama pointed out that has indeed met Kourtney by sweetly responding to her pals, “She’s my my stepmom.” Watch the adorable moment in the video below!
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Why The Internet Is So Confused By Scott Disick’s Latest Photo of Daughter Penelope

Watch: Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin: A Dating Timeline. Penelope Disick's latest photo had fans double checking her name. The confusion all began on July 25 when Scott Disick shared a snap on Instagram of his 9-year-old daughter having a little lunch, captioning the pic, "Little lunch in the pool with pinop." But no, it's not Pinop that has us scratching our heads. But rather the name Megan, which is clearly written on the side of the takeout container Penelope is holding. And needless to say, the Internet has some thoughts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy