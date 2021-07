Guests looking for an easier time traveling to Disney World are definitely going to be exciting about the new high-speed train Brightline that will stretch across Florida. Over the next few years, the train system is looking to set up routes that stop in spots like Miami, Tampa, and Orlando. There’s even a route in progress that will connect the airport to Disney Springs. However, recently there has been a few delays in the proposed routes, even with the expectation that the train will be able to travel from South Florida to the Orlando International Airport in 2022.