Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hilo, HI

UHH alum Dylan Spain goes to Braves in 10th round as Hilo’s draft streak continues

By MATT GERHART Hawaii Tribune-Herald
Hawaii Tribune-Herald
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMake it nine consecutive years that a player with Hilo ties has been selected in the MLB Draft. UH-Hilo alum Dylan Spain was tabbed Monday in the 10th round by the Atlanta Braves, despite having not pitched for the Vulcans since 2019. “I was pretty surprised to go in the...

www.hawaiitribune-herald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hilo, HI
Hilo, HI
Sports
Local
Hawaii Sports
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kean Wong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#The Mlb Draft#The Atlanta Braves#Phillies#The Milwaukee Brewers#The Pittsburgh Pirates#The Cleveland Indians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Country
Spain
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
Related
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves: Similar moves to the Joc Pederson trade to add before the deadline (American League)

After a lot of fans (myself included) and national media members pinned the Braves as potential sellers at the trade deadline, they were the team that kicked off the festivities with a bang — and a solid move at that. I think Bryce Ball will be a great player, but he doesn’t fit Atlanta’s timeline right now, especially if the team extends Freddie Freeman. I think he could be Chicago’s first baseman of the future after Rizzo, but this article isn’t about them. Alex Anthopoulos has made moves like this before; some have paid off, some have not. Pederson has a mutual option for $10 million next season, but the Braves clearly made a win-now acquisition. So, I figured I’d break down some similar players on these shorter deals that Alex Anthopoulos could be interested in going into the trade deadline. I’ll be doing the National League next, so keep an eye out for that.
MLBSacramento Bee

Five takeaways from the Braves’ draft

The Braves drafted 20 players across the past three days, half of them pitchers. The picks included 16 college players, three of them from Georgia schools. MLB’s amateur draft, in which the Braves and 29 other teams annually restock their organizations with young talent, ended Tuesday with the final 10 of 20 rounds being conducted.
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Monday

The average games played per team is 99, so there are about 63 left per team. Now think about some of the outlying performances in last year's 60-game campaign. The point is, there is still plenty of time for your team to make up ground if you catch lightning in a bottle like Luke Voit or Zach Davies last season.
Hagerstown, MDheraldmailmedia.com

Roundup: Braves blank Stars, winning streak at 17

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — Will Grove and Riley Jackson combined on a two-hit shutout and the Braves blanked the Stars in the South Penn League on Friday to extend their winning streak to 17 games. Grove allowed both hits over his five innings, striking out five without a walk. Jackson struck...
MLBYardbarker

Braves sign first round pick Ryan Cusick, other draft picks

The Braves have also signed the following players; scouting reports are linked to their names:. Spencer Schwellenbach, Nebraska (2nd Round) Dylan Dodd, Southeast Missouri State (3rd Round) Cal Conley, Texas Tech (4th Round) Luke Waddell, Georgia Tech (5th Round) Justyn-Henry Malloy, Georgia Tech (6th Round) A.J. Smith-Shawver, Texas High School...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves Trade Targets: Outfielder Max Kepler

As new names start to pop up as possible trade candidates, we look at Max Kepler as a potential fit for the Atlanta Braves moving forward. The Atlanta Braves enter by far their biggest week of the season with 5 games against the NL East-leading New York Mets with the 2021 trade deadline to follow.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Free MLB Picks For Today 7/26/2021

Braves at Mets—MLB pick is Atlanta Braves +143 in Game 1. Starting for Atlanta will be Kyle Muller. The lefthander has allowed one earned run or fewer in three of his past four starts. He held the Mets to one run over four innings over a month ago. Marcus Stroman goes for the Mets. Past four starts the righthander has allowed eight earned runs in 23 innings. Past ten games Braves getting good work from their bullpen. In that period New York a pen ERA of 5.06, WHIP of 1.56 and teams batting .294 on this unit. Atlanta sixth in the league in scoring and home runs. Play Atlanta +143 in Game 1.
MLBSportsGrid

July 25 MLB Betting Guide: Cincinnati with the Sweep

Reds -1.5 Total: 10 Over (-110) | Under (-110) Odds to Win World Series: Cardinals +11000 | Reds +6500. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds Prediction and Picks. Look for Cincinnati to keep the momentum going as they secure the series sweep against the Cardinals, giving Gray his third win of the season.
MLBTalking Chop

Austin Riley hits two mammoth home runs as Braves club Mets, 12-5

The Braves brought their bats to life in a big and loud way tonight. Austin Riley in particular had a great night at the plate, as his two home runs (including one grand slam) helped push the Braves to a seven-run victory over the New York Mets. In the run-up...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB Rumors: Max Scherzer reveals teams he’d prefer to be traded to

With MLB Trade Rumors swirling, Cy Young ace Max Scherzer has a wish list of teams he’d like to end up with after the deadline passes. The Washington Nationals could have been seen as a trade seller a month or more ago, but sitting 8.5 games out in the NL East entering Tuesday assures they are that with the trade deadline on Friday. On that note, ace Max Scherzer has revealed where he’d like to be traded to.
MLBTMZ.com

MLB Fan Suffers Bloody Gash After Getting Hit By Violent Punches During Mariners Game

A fan at a Seattle Mariners game left the ballpark this weekend with a gnarly gash on his forehead ... after he took two HUGE punches to the face during a fight in the stands. The wild scene was all captured on video during the Mariners' game Friday night against the Oakland A's ... when two fans got into an argument that turned violent.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Javier Baez deserves 5-game suspension after disgusting display

Call it whatever you want; disgusting, classless, nauseating, or off-putting. But whatever you call, it should most definitely result in a multiple-game suspension for Javier Baez. The Chicago Cubs’ infielder’s on-field “celebration” following a walk-off single versus the Cincinnati Reds was one of the more objectionable displays I’ve ever seen in baseball.
MLB406mtsports.com

Bozeman's Bennett Hostetler selected by Marlins in 18th round of MLB Draft

BOZEMAN — Bennett Hostetler’s life-long determination has paid off. The Bozeman product was chosen with the 17th pick in the 18th round, 539th overall, of the MLB Draft by the Miami Marlins on Tuesday. “I would say that it has been something I have been working for my whole life,...
Kansas City, MOLog Cabin Democrat

Royals draft UCA's Cameron in seventh round

University of Central Arkansas pitcher Noah Cameron was taken in the seventh round by the Kansas City Royals in Monday’s Major League Baseball Draft. Cameron, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound left-hander from St. Joseph, Missouri, is UCA’s 13th MLB draftee since 2011 and the fifth selected by Kansas City in the past four years.
MLBPosted by
Hartford Courant

Minnesota Twins select UConn sophomore Kyler Fedko in 12th round of the MLB draft, teammate Caleb Wurster goes to Miami in the 15th round

UConn sophomore outfielder Kyler Fedko was selected in the 12th round of the MLB draft (369th overall) by the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday. Fedko, the reigning Big East Player of the Year, hit .396 for the Huskies this season with 12 home runs and 14 doubles. The Gibsonia, Pennsylvania native hit .412 in a COVID-19 shortened 2020 campaign. “I’m having so much fun,” Fedko said during the spring ...
MLBMagic 95.1

SIU Baseball’s Tristan Peters drafted by Brewers in seventh round

SIU sophomore outfielder Tristan Peters was drafted in the seventh round by the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft. Peters is the highest-drafted SIU player since Sam Coonrod went in the fifth round in 2014. Peters was one of the best all-around players in the...
MLBdodgersdigest.com

Dodgers continue run on pitching in Rounds 6-10 of 2021 MLB Draft

The Dodgers continued to stockpile arms in Rounds 6-10 of the 2021 MLB Draft. All of them, unsurprisingly, came from the collegiate ranks. There might be a couple starters in here and also a couple interesting relievers. Previous Draft Pick Entries. Round 1: Maddux Bruns. Rounds 3-5: Peter Heubeck, Nick...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Brewers: MLB.com Predicts Crew Trades for 2 Infielders

The MLB trade deadline is now just a few days away, and the Milwaukee Brewers sit with a comfortable lead in the NL Central, up 6.5 games on the second-place Cincinnati Reds. However, just as Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic told us after the Crew traded for Rowdy Tellez a few weeks ago, don’t expect them to be done making moves just yet.

Comments / 0

Community Policy