Kokomo man dies after being pinned under vehicle

The Howard County Coroner's Office has identified a Kokomo man they say died after he was pinned underneath his vehicle Sunday afternoon outside his residence.

According to a media release, Conner Andrew Scott Exmeyer, 25, was making repairs on the vehicle in the 1300 block of South Main Street when the incident occurred.

Initial investigation found that Exmeyer was using a jack to prop up the car, and that the jack slid on some loose gravel, the release stated. This caused the vehicle to fall on top of the man.

As a result, Exmeyer suffered severe injuries to his chest, and officials pronounced him deceased at the scene around 4:10 p.m.

Authorities do not believe foul play was involved, and Howard County Coroner Dr. Steve Seele has since ruled the death accidental.