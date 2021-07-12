Cancel
Two apartment blocks in hard lockdown in Sydney and Melbourne to contain Covid outbreak

The Guardian
Cover picture for the articleConcerns about the spread of the Delta variant in apartment buildings has prompted a hard lockdown of two residential complexes in Sydney and Melbourne. An apartment building in Bondi Junction in Sydney’s east remains under police guard after eight cases of Covid were detected across five of the 29 apartments, while residents of an apartment building in Maribyrnong in Melbourne’s north-western suburbs have been ordered to isolate after a removalist with Covid worked there last week.

