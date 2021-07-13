DoorDash Employee Busts Themselves After Stealing Customer's Doritos Locos Taco
DoorDash, while rightfully under fire for sketchy business practices, is an incredibly helpful service. If I'm hungry at 11pm and there's nothing open in my food desert of a neighborhood, I can usually count on a dasher to bring me some hot food that will keep my hangry away. The service also allows customers to order from a much wider delivery area than most services, a luxury that often doubles food offerings and allows for a little variety when the stomach grumbles strike.cheezburger.com
Comments / 0