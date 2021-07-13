DoorDash Employee Busts Themselves After Stealing Customer's Doritos Locos Taco

A DoorDash driver has been fired after a viral TikTok exposed the fact that they stole a taco from an order. Katelyn Haun, who posts on TikTok under the handle @katelyn8560, shared about her experience ordering Taco Bell from the food delivery app. Haun noticed that the bag containing her family's order had been ripped open, and after distributing the items, she realized that her Doritos Locos Taco was missing. She didn't think anything of it, because items go missing all the time. "Not really gonna worry about it, just gonna go ahead and get me a little refund, call it a day," Haun says in the video.