Gun sales up in Colorado in 2020 and 2021

By Shelby Filangi
 15 days ago
COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado reportedly saw a surge in gun sales last year.

In 2020, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation approved more than 480,000 gun sales. That's a 45% increase compared to 2019, and the highest recorded number of sales in state history.

Within the first five months of 2021, the CBI approved 205,000 gun sales.

If the rate of gun sales continues, this year's sales will be the highest number ever.

