Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Updates: Angels’ Shohei Ohtani competes in Home Run Derby

By James H. Williams
OCRegister
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShohei Ohtani will be heavily featured throughout the MLB All-Star festivities this week at Coors Field in Denver. The Angels’ two-way talent’s itinerary includes the Home Run Derby, when the ball could really carry on a warm night in the high-altitude conditions. Ohtani has 33 HRs this season, the most...

www.ocregister.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shohei Ohtani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Angels#Coors Field#The Home Run Derby#The American League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Revealed Her Favorite MLB Player

It’s one of the biggest weeks of the year for Major League Baseball. It’s All-Star Week in Denver, Colorado. The Home Run Derby, featuring talents like Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, will take place on Monday evening. The All-Star Game will then take place on Tuesday evening. All eyes will...
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees potential trade partner: Los Angeles Angels

Not at all unlike the Yankees, the Los Angeles Angels are a team built around a couple of immovable parts. The Angels — the team with the sixth-highest payroll in baseball — have committed more than half of a billion dollars to Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon, with a likely mega-payday headed Shohei Ohtani’s way in a couple of years. Similarly, the Yankees have committed to spreading more than a half-billion across the likes of Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu, and Gerrit Cole. Still, in two years, they’ll have to make a decision as to whether Aaron Judge will become a fourth massively expensive piece of the franchise’s future.
MLBclevelandstar.com

All-Star Game notebook: Angels' Shohei Ohtani tops 100 mph

The Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, who was both the starting pitcher and the starting designated hitter for the American League in the All-Star Game, said he was trying to "let it rip" on the mound because he knew he was throwing only one inning on Tuesday night. His fastball...
NFLOCRegister

Rob Manfred, Tony Clark are amazed by Angels’ Shohei Ohtani

DENVER — Shohei Ohtani’s exploits have made an impact on the leaders of both sides of Major League Baseball’s administration. Union head Tony Clark and Commissioner Rob Manfred each singled out Ohtani during their opening remarks when they held their annual meeting with members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America on Tuesday morning.
MLBOCRegister

MLB All-Star Game updates: Angels’ Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers players featured in Denver

Shohei Ohtani will be heavily featured throughout the MLB All-Star festivities this week at Coors Field in Denver. The Angels’ two-way talent will be on display again tonight, following a first-round exit in Home Run Derby on Monday. He will start on the mound and bat leadoff as the DH for the American League in tonight’s All-Star Game, as the MLB rules have been tweaked for the exhibition to allow him to display his two-way talents. While he is likely to just pitch one inning, he will be allowed to remain in the game after that as the DH, giving him the chance for multiple at-bats.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Mariners fend off late rally by Shohei Ohtani, Angels

Kyle Seager and Mitch Haniger homered, Chris Flexen pitched seven strong innings and the Seattle Mariners held off a late rally to defeat the host Los Angeles Angels 6-5 on Friday night in Anaheim, Calif. Flexen (9-3) won his fourth straight decision and defeated the Angels for the second time...
MLBchatsports.com

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani lands exclusive memorabilia deal with Fanatics

Los Angeles Angels luminary Shohei Ohtani is so electric, he rakes on his days off, too. Global merchandise and memorabilia brand Fanatics announced on Tuesday a multiyear partnership as the exclusive distributor of Ohtani autographs, collectables and memorabilia. Ohtani will sign bats, jerseys, photos and select game-used items in both English and Japanese. The partnership does not affect sports cards.
Minnesota StatePosted by
FanSided

Shohei Ohtani: Minnesota crowd reaction shows how respected slugger is

If Shohei Ohtani didn’t know he was big-time yet, he absolutely knows now. During Sunday’s game, the best hitter in baseball was intentionally walked. Usually, the home crowd supports its team through its decisions on the field. In this case, Ohtani is so universally loved and respected that the crowd was very unhappy that they weren’t able to see him swing the bat.
MLBOCRegister

Angels midseason breakdown: Next 13 games are critical

HOW THEY GOT HERE: The Angels are 45-44, but it really could be worse. Shohei Ohtani has outperformed all expectations, as a pitcher and hitter, and first baseman Jared Walsh has been very good. Mike Trout was his normal MVP-level self before he got hurt. Pitchers like Raisel Iglesias, Patrick Sandoval and Jose Suarez have been good. Otherwise, it’s been a collection of disappointments and injuries. Third baseman Anthony Rendon has been both, going to the injured list three times and hitting below expectations in between. Dylan Bundy was the Opening Day starter and best pitcher in 2020, but he’s been so bad he was moved to the bullpen. Overall, the pitching and defense have been among the worst in the majors. The offense has kept them afloat, but even that has plenty of room for improvement because some of the best hitters have been hurt.
MLBNBC Sports

Manny Ramirez amazed by Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani

Manny Ramirez was must-see TV whenever he stepped up onto the diamond. Between his "Manny Being Manny" antics and his status as one of the most feared right-handed hitters ever, few players have provided more entertainment than the former Boston Red Sox slugger. But when it comes to Shohei Ohtani,...
Worldfox16.com

Japan will be watching as Twins’ Kenta Maeda faces Angels’ Shohei Ohtani

The Los Angeles Angels and Minnesota Twins open up a four-game series on Thursday night in Minneapolis in a matchup of struggling teams that occupy fourth place in their divisions. Not exactly big news … unless you live in Japan. That’s because the series opener features Minnesota right-hander Kenta Maeda...

Comments / 0

Community Policy