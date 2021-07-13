Updates: Angels’ Shohei Ohtani competes in Home Run Derby

HOW THEY GOT HERE: The Angels are 45-44, but it really could be worse. Shohei Ohtani has outperformed all expectations, as a pitcher and hitter, and first baseman Jared Walsh has been very good. Mike Trout was his normal MVP-level self before he got hurt. Pitchers like Raisel Iglesias, Patrick Sandoval and Jose Suarez have been good. Otherwise, it’s been a collection of disappointments and injuries. Third baseman Anthony Rendon has been both, going to the injured list three times and hitting below expectations in between. Dylan Bundy was the Opening Day starter and best pitcher in 2020, but he’s been so bad he was moved to the bullpen. Overall, the pitching and defense have been among the worst in the majors. The offense has kept them afloat, but even that has plenty of room for improvement because some of the best hitters have been hurt.