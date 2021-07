We don't know about you, but most of us were still talking about the fashion from the iconic teen drama series Gossip Girl well after the hit show came to an end in 2012. With everyone (ourselves included) buzzing about the HBO Max reboot, we spoke with costume designer Eric Daman about how the wardrobe has gotten a Gen Z spin, how the new show pays homage to the original, and how diversity has played a factor, not only in the casting, but in the designers repped in the new series.