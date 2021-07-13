Sky Sports relocated and then abandoned their on-location Euro 2020 final set over hooligan violence
There have been plenty of field invasions in sports, but it’s rarer to see spectators try to interfere with a broadcast team. Those attempts do sometimes happen, as with CBS’ coverage of the CONCACAF Nations League final last month, but they’re often not successful. However, the remarkable amount of pre-match hooliganism ahead of Sunday’s Euro 2020 final at London’s Wembley Stadium led to English broadcaster Sky Sports first relocating and then abandoning their on-site set, as per John Cross of The Daily Mirror:awfulannouncing.com
Comments / 0