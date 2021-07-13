Sky Sports relocated and then abandoned their on-location Euro 2020 final set over hooligan violence

Eye-witness accounts and video evidence of ticketless fans posing as stewards to gain entry into Wembley during the Euro 2020 final has put the Football Association’s security of the showpiece under further scrutiny.The FA’s position is that is “security and stewarding numbers for the Euro 2020 final exceeded the requirements of the match and were greater than any other previous event” at the stadium.But several sources have told The Independent that some stewards simply did not turn up on Sunday, or entered the stadium but failed to go to their post. Many are said to have never worked a big...