Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Sky Sports relocated and then abandoned their on-location Euro 2020 final set over hooligan violence

By Andrew Bucholtz
Awful Announcing
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere have been plenty of field invasions in sports, but it’s rarer to see spectators try to interfere with a broadcast team. Those attempts do sometimes happen, as with CBS’ coverage of the CONCACAF Nations League final last month, but they’re often not successful. However, the remarkable amount of pre-match hooliganism ahead of Sunday’s Euro 2020 final at London’s Wembley Stadium led to English broadcaster Sky Sports first relocating and then abandoning their on-site set, as per John Cross of The Daily Mirror:

awfulannouncing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sky Sports#Cbs Sports#Wembley#Cbs#Concacaf Nations League#English#Sky Security#Osterley Hq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
UEFA
News Break
Soccer
News Break
World
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sky Sport
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFAnewmilfordspectrum.com

UEFA to investigate England fan violence at Euro 2020 final

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA asked an investigator on Tuesday to study violence by England fans at the European Championship final including at least hundreds who got into Wembley Stadium without tickets. The English Football Association was separately charged with multiple offenses by fans before and during their team’s loss...
SoccerTribal Football

London Police reveal Euro 2020 final was almost abandoned

The Metropolitan Police in London have stated that the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy was nearly postponed. The Azzurri triumphed over the Three Lions on penalties after the game ended 1-1 after 90 minutes and extra time. Despite the excellent atmosphere inside the stadium after kick off, there...
UEFA90min.com

UEFA charge FA over behaviour of England fans during Euro 2020 final

UEFA have opened disciplinary proceedings against the FA relating to the behaviour of England fans during the Euro 2020 final, which Italy won following a penalty shootout. The first set of UEFA charges relate specifically to the behaviour of fans inside the stadium. The four charges cover the invasion of...
Sportskentlive.news

Man arrested over Euro 2020 final social media post aimed at England team

A man has been arrested for an alleged offensive social media post directed at the England football team after the Euro 2020 final. The suspect, 37, self-presented at Cheadle Heath police station on Wednesday morning, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of an offence under...
Public SafetyBBC

Eleven arrested over Euro final violence in Maidstone

Eleven people, including four teenagers, have been arrested in connection with violence following the Euro 2020 final. Kent Police said a car was damaged and nine officers were assaulted in Maidstone after the match on Sunday. All the suspects are male and were apprehended in Kent and London. They were...
Soccerkyma.com

CBS 13 Sports: Euro Cup Racism

Soccer fans in England are offering support for three players who missed penalty kicks during Sunday's final versus Italy. LONDON, England ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Three England players who missed penalty kicks in a sudden- death shootout that decided the final match of the European Soccer Championship against Italy have received harsh and racist criticism. Marcus Rashford, Jaden Sancho, and Bukayo Saka were blasted with racist abuse online after the game. All three players are black. Police are tracking those abusive posts, trying to find the people responsible. Others are pointing fingers at top officials, accused of enabling the racists.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

‘A serious failure of security and stewarding’: Questions mount over FA’s handling of Euro 2020 final

Eye-witness accounts and video evidence of ticketless fans posing as stewards to gain entry into Wembley during the Euro 2020 final has put the Football Association’s security of the showpiece under further scrutiny.The FA’s position is that is “security and stewarding numbers for the Euro 2020 final exceeded the requirements of the match and were greater than any other previous event” at the stadium.But several sources have told The Independent that some stewards simply did not turn up on Sunday, or entered the stadium but failed to go to their post. Many are said to have never worked a big...
UEFAPosted by
Reuters

Police release images of 10 men sought for violence, disorder at Euro 2020 final

July 18 (Reuters) - London police has released images of people sought in connection with violence and disorder at the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy. Europe's football governing body UEFA said on Tuesday it had opened disciplinary proceedings and charged England's Football Association (FA) for disturbances during the Euro 2020 final against Italy at Wembley.
SoccerBBC

Euro 2020: Men sought over Wembley final disorder

Images of seven men being sought in connection with disorder which saw ticketless fans try to force their way into Wembley ahead of the Euro 2020 final have been released by police. Fans fought with stewards and police as they attempted to break through gates before the match on 11...
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mirror

WHO scientist condemns 'devastating' Euro 2020 final over huge Covid risk

World Health Organisation scientist has condemned the “devastating” Euro 2020 final and expressed concerns it would increase Covid-19 transmission. Coronavirus infections in England have been surging driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant and the lifting of restrictions. Almost all remaining restrictions are set to be lifted on July 19...
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

Wembley Stadium was broken into by FIVE THOUSAND hooligans for the Euro 2020 final, 'say UEFA officials', with ticketless fans still flooding into the stands even during extra-time, it has been claimed

A UEFA official has revealed that initial assessments state that a total of 5,000 hooligans broke into Wembley Stadium for the Euro 2020 final on Sunday. The showcase match was marred by ugly scenes of ticketless fans breaching security and forcing their way into the concourses and taking their spots among empty seats and corridors inside the ground.
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

UEFA charges England over Wembley chaos: FA faces punishment over fans throwing objects, invading the pitch and booing Italian national anthem during Euros final

Uefa today charged the English Football Association over chaotic scenes at the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium which saw fans throwing objects, invade the pitch and boo the Italian national anthem. European football's governing body charged the FA with four offences relating to supporters' behaviour - and an inspector...

Comments / 0

Community Policy