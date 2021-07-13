Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

From Richard Hammond to Jenson Button, the celebrity victims of the Riviera Raiders

By Daily Mail Reporter
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 15 days ago

It is not the first time the stars have fallen victim to thieves on the Cote d'Azur.

Last year Piers Morgan and his wife Celia Walden were burgled while they slept in their holiday villa in the south of France.

While the items taken weren't hugely expensive, many were of sentimental value – such as an art deco ring given as an anniversary present.

Formula One driver Jenson Button and his wife Jessica were also targeted by thieves in 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Vf4a_0auufYvg00
It is not the first time the stars have fallen victim to thieves on the Cote d'Azur. Formula One driver Jenson Button and his wife Jessica were also targeted by thieves in 2015

Some £300,000 worth of jewellery was stolen – including Jessica's engagement ring which was reportedly worth £250,000.

Footballer Patrick Vieira and former Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond were both burgled in separate raids which saw them gassed as they slept.

And fashion gurus Trinny Woodall and Susannah Constantine were drugged and robbed at the Cannes Film Festival in 2002 – with thieves even prising their rings off their fingers.

Perhaps the most daring heist, however, was at the Carlton Intercontinental Hotel in 2013 when burglars made off with £89million worth of jewels.

Jodie Turner-Smith targeted by thieves who stole jewellery - including her mother's wedding ring - from her hotel suite in Cannes while she ate breakfast with her daughter

By Sam Baker for MailOnline

Jodie Turner-Smith had jewellery, including her mother's wedding ring, stolen from her hotel suite in Cannes on Friday.

The actress, 34, took to Twitter on Sunday to reveal her plight as she shared a message with 34k followers reading: 'Didn’t think I would be spending 2.5 hours in the police station on my final day in Cannes, but here we are…'

On the same day she attended the police station, she also appeared at the Women In Motion talk during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival, where she put on a brave face to hit the red carpet, while sporting a chunky gold watch and brooch.

According to Variety, sources confirmed the crime took place at Marriott on the Croisette, when she left her room to have breakfast with her daughter, 15 months.

It was initially believed tens of thousands of pounds worth of jewellery was taken, however French police have since lowered the value.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LzVTL_0auufYvg00
Crime: Jodie Turner-Smith had jewellery, including her mother's wedding ring, stolen from her hotel suite in Cannes on Friday (pictured at the Women In Motion talk during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival two days later) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DXY4r_0auufYvg00
Scene: Sources confirmed the crime took place at Marriott on the Croisette, (pictured), where the star was staying - while she stepped out for breakfast with her daughter, one

A local news outlet, Nice-Martin, reported jewellery had been stolen from an 'unknown actress' at a 'famous hotel' on the Croisette, in Cannes, with Variety later reporting Jodie had been targeted.

Just Jared added that the star's mother's ring was taken, which occurred in the actress' hotel room at Marriott on the Croisette while she ate breakfast with daughter Janie, who she shares with actor Joshua Jackson.

There were reportedly no signs of a break in on the hotel room door and an investigation is now believed to be underway. Jodie has since moved to another hotel and her security detail has been increased.

MailOnline has approached Jodie's representatives, as well as police and the hotel for further comment.

Just Jared added that 'robbers targeted Jodie after she attended the After Yang premiere during the film festival, where she wore lots of rings, necklaces, and earrings' and 'robbers thought that Jodie was still in possession of those jewels'.

The 74th Cannes Film Festival is Jodie's first, and the doting mother made no mention of the incident during her Women In Motion talk at the festival on Sunday, however later revealed on Twitter she had spent time at a police station.

Scary: The actress, 34, took to Twitter on Sunday to reveal her plight as she shared a message with 34k followers reading: 'Didn’t think I would be spending 2.5 hours in the police station on my final day in Cannes, but here we are…'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ldQWQ_0auufYvg00
Posing: On the same day she attended the police station, she also appeared at the Women In Motion talk during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival, where she put on a brave face to hit the red carpet, while sporting a chunky gold watch and brooch

During the Women In Motion event Jodie called for greater opportunities and support afforded to women and people of colour in the film industry.

The Anne Boleyn star donned a sheer Gucci corset layered beneath a peach coloured two-piece suit. Adorning her lapel was a golden lion brooch, which added to the glamour of the ensemble.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kNuvV_0auufYvg00
Starring role: Just Jared added that 'robbers targeted Jodie after she attended the After Yang premiere during the film festival wearing jewellery' and 'robbers thought that Jodie was still in possession of those jewels' (pictured at the premiere on Thursday) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CnNRp_0auufYvg00
Appearance: Hours before the After Yang premiere - which was said to have caught the thieves' attention, Jodie also attended a photocall

She said: 'I want to make my life about not only working with incredible directors, but working with women, working with women of colour.

'Using the opportunities that I have to give opportunities to people where the industry is being gate-kept to them or [who] are not being given the level of respect they deserve when they are extremely talented.'

She also commented on the lack of diversity among film crew behind the scenes, by saying: 'When you make casting choices and you hire actors of colour in something, you have to hire people who know how to do their make-up, who know how to do their hair, who know how to light them properly.'

She added: 'So many times, it's like, we are going to tell a story that involves black people, but there are no black people in the writers' room, there are no women in the writers' room.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EHKm1_0auufYvg00
Happy couple: Jodie is pictured with her partner Joshua Jackson and their daughter Janie
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eGrNc_0auufYvg00
Accessorising: Adorning her lapel she also had a golden lion brooch, which matched the watch she wore on her left wrist

Jodie has been at Cannes promoting her upcoming film After Yang, which also stars Haley Lu Richardso.

After Yang is a science-fiction movie which stars Collin Farrell and Justin H. Min, centering around a family facing up to questions of love, loss and connection when their A.I. helper unexpectedly malfunctions.

Cannes has become notorious for robberies over the years as cat burglars are well aware that luxury brands lend high-price pieces to A-listers walking the red carpet.

In 2013, a member of the infamous Pink Panthers gang is thought to have snatched gems worth an eye-watering £88million (€103million) from the Carlton hotel, with a £1.4million Chopard necklace stolen the same year.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

214K+
Followers
82K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenson Button
Person
Patrick Vieira
Person
Celia Walden
Person
Richard Hammond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Riviera Raiders#Top Gear#Twitter#French#A I
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Jeremy Clarkson’s favourite moment from The Grand Tour: Lochdown involved a Richard Hammond accident

Jeremy Clarkson has divulged his favourite moment from The Grand Tour, ahead of the premiere of the new series on 30 July.The Grand Tour: Lochdown follows presenting trio Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond up to the Scottish Highlands, as the pandemic meant they were unable to cause their usual chaos abroad.Asked by Radio Times what his favourite moment from the new series is, Clarkson replied: “Richard Hammond falling in the sea, while going upside down again.”Recalling the incident, Clarkson continued, “I thought, ‘Oh, Richard has gone all this way and he hasn’t gone upside down’ and then he...
Entertainmentfemalefirst.co.uk

Richard Hammond capsized boat while filming The Grand Tour special

'The Grand Tour' co-host Richard Hammond capsized his boat while filming the show's new Scotland special, 'Lochdown'. Richard Hammond capsized his boat while filming the new Scotland special of 'The Grand Tour'. The latest instalment of the show, ‘The Grand Tour Presents… Lochdown’, sees hosts Richard, Jeremy Clarkson and James...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

The Grand Tour star Richard Hammond is selling some of his classic motor vehicles including 1959 Bentley S2, a 1969 Porsche 911T and a 1999 Lotus Esprit Sport 350 to fund his new TV show 'Richard Hammond's Workshop'

The Grand Tour star Richard Hammond is selling his collection of classic vehicles for hundreds of thousands of pounds to fund his new TV show. The former Top Gear presenter will use the proceeds from the sale of the eight motors to support a vehicle restoration business, The Smallest Cog.
MoviesPosted by
IBTimes

Gem Thieves Rob Hollywood Star At Cannes Film Festival

Hollywood star Jodie Turner-Smith has fallen victim to the curse of Cannes -- the jewellery thieves who regularly haunt the world's biggest film festival. The British-born actress wore eye-catching Gucci gold and diamond jewellery to the red carpet premiere of her latest film "After Yang" on Thursday. The next morning...
AccidentsThe Independent

Richard Hammond: ‘When we’re together, everything goes wrong’

Going back to your roots can often be a grounding experience. In the case of The Grand Tour and presenters Jeremy Clarkson Richard Hammond and James May it was more a case of grounded. A show accustomed to far-flung filming locations, courtesy of Covid, all storylines involving international travel –...
CelebritiesPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Richard Hammond Is Auctioning Some of His Classic Cars and Bikes

High-capacity car and motorcycle collections are nothing new, especially in the celebrity world. But sometimes, celebrities have to trim their garages down. So, they either sell their wheels off or put them up for grabs at an auction. The latter instance is particularly intriguing if the owner in question happens to be a known car enthusiast. Say, for example, The Grand Tour co-host Richard Hammond.
EntertainmentMotorAuthority

Richard Hammond plans classic-car restoration show

Richard Hammond plans to start his own classic-car restoration business, which will be the subject of a Discovery+ streaming series scheduled to air in the United Kingdom later this year. But first, Hammond is selling off some of his collection. The sale, to be handled by Silverstone Auctions and scheduled...
CelebritiesPosted by
Motorious

Richard Hammond’s Former Classic Car To Become Coffin For Rich Guy

That’s one way to go out in style. At first, we thought Philip Allen was joking when he said he’s made arrangements to be buried in Richard Hammond’s former 2008 Morgan Aeromax, but as the interview went on, he’s not kidding. Allen explained the plans to Retromotive, which would total up to over $100k to execute, but this man, apparently, really loves this car.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Says DaBaby Is A "Problem"

50 Cent has taken on a mentorship role with DaBaby and he's already using his platform to elevate the young bull, linking back up with the North Carolina rapper for the premiere party of Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Thursday night and warning his followers about him. DaBaby is...
NBAHollywood Life

LeBron James & Wife Savannah Hold Hands On Romantic Date Night In Beverly Hills — Photo

LeBron James and his wife Savannah were dressed to impress when they showed off PDA and enjoyed a night out together at a fancy restaurant. LeBron James, 36, and his wife Savannah, 34, were the perfect representation of love during their latest outing! The Los Angeles Lakers player and the beauty held hands and kept each other close while walking outside of Avra restaurant in Beverly Hills, CA on July 24 and looked incredible in stylish outfits. He wore a two-toned blue button-down long-sleeved shirt and white pants while she showed off a patterned tank top under a black jacket and ripped blue jeans.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Twin sisters executed during Instagram live broadcast

Brazilian twin sisters, Amália and Amanda Alves, were reportedly executed because they “knew too much” about a drug deal. The entire incident was all captured on Instagram Live. According to The Sun, which cited local media, the 18-year-olds were forced to kneel on the ground before each was fatally shot....
Celebritiesgetindianews.com

How did Lauren Maxwell die? Fetty Wap Confirms His Daughter Lauren Maxwell Passed Away

Fetty Wap is one of the most prominent and well-known rappers who has gained a huge reputation and fame for his number of albums. The rapper is hitting the headlines for revealing his fifth child’s mother. Yes, you read it right that one of Fetty’s babies’ mothers is Turquoise Miami. According to recent reports, his fifth child passed away on Tuesday. As we all know that Fetty Wap is blessed with six children with five different women. Fetty Wap is a famous American rapper who is credited for a number of albums. In this article, our viewers will come to know more about the rapper and her ex-girlfriend Turquoise Miami. (Biz Markie Death Rumors Explained, After Reported Death at 57 On On Social Media!)

Comments / 0

Community Policy