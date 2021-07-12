Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Former Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal endorses Gary Black for U.S. Senate

Clayton News Daily
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — Former Gov. Nathan Deal endorsed Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black Monday for the U.S. Senate. “I’ve known Gary for over 20 years. We worked together for the entire time that I was governor,” said Deal, who served as Georgia’s chief executive from 2011 until the beginning of 2019. “He’s done a great job representing everyone in our state. That’s the kind of leadership we need in Washington.”

www.news-daily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Deal
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Johnny Isakson
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Georgia Agriculture#The U S Senate#Gop#Democratic#Republicans#University Of Georgia#Air Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Senate
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In one-two punch to Trump, Justice Dept OK's release of taxes, memo

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump suffered twin setbacks on Friday when the Justice Department cleared the way to release his tax records and disclosed a memo showing he urged top officials last year to falsely claim his election defeat was "corrupt." The department, reversing course from...
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Biden rolls dice by getting more aggressive on vaccines

President Biden ’s new, more aggressive approach to pressure reluctant or unwilling people to get vaccinated is a risky political play for a president who put defeating the coronavirus at the center of his agenda — though it could also come with a big payoff. It's a decision the White...

Comments / 0

Community Policy