Lula Mae Lamp
Lula Mae Lamp, age 87, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Overland Park, Kansas. Lula was born the daughter of James Newton and Rosa Rebecca (Harris) Pittman on February 28, 1934, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She retired as a house keeper from the Senior Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a member of the Harvest Time Ministries. Lula played piano at many of the local churches.www.kmzu.com
