Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chillicothe, MO

Lula Mae Lamp

By Taya White
KMZU
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLula Mae Lamp, age 87, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Overland Park, Kansas. Lula was born the daughter of James Newton and Rosa Rebecca (Harris) Pittman on February 28, 1934, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She retired as a house keeper from the Senior Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a member of the Harvest Time Ministries. Lula played piano at many of the local churches.

www.kmzu.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Overland Park, KS
Obituaries
City
Chillicothe, MO
Kansas State
Kansas Obituaries
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
Marion, KS
City
Overland Park, KS
City
Elmer, MO
State
Missouri State
Chillicothe, MO
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Newton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lindley Funeral Home#P O Box
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
HealthPosted by
CNN

Simone Biles withdraws from all-around final at Tokyo 2020 to focus on mental health

(CNN) — Simone Biles has withdrawn from the individual all-around competition to focus on her mental health, USA Gymnastics announced on Wednesday. Her withdrawal comes after the 24-year-old -- one of the greatest gymnasts of all time -- stepped away from a dramatic team competition on Tuesday, citing mental heath concerns as she attempts to protect "her body and mind."
Atlanta, GAABC News

Atlanta spa gunman Robert Long pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder

The 22-year-old man who killed eight people during a shooting rampage in March targeting Atlanta-area spas pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the murders and accepted a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Robert Aaron Long entered his plea in Cherokee County Superior Court after answering...

Comments / 0

Community Policy