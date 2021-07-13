Cancel
Lonoke County, AR

Judge names special prosecutor for teen's shooting by deputy

By The Associated Press
 15 days ago

LONOKE, Ark. — A western Arkansas prosecutor was chosen Monday to decide whether to prosecute a central Arkansas deputy for the fatal shooting of a teenager. A Lonoke County circuit court judge chose Jeff Phillips to handle the case of t he death of Hunter Brittain, 17, by Lonoke County sheriff's Sgt. Michael Davis. Brittain and Davis were both white, but Davis was fired for not activating his body camera before approaching the youth.

