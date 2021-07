It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Lucas Glover. The 41-year-old veteran won for the first time in 10 years on Sunday, earning his fourth win on Tour at the 2021 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, finishing at 19-under-par. Glover made four consecutive birdies on the back nine to shoot a 7-under 64, taking the clubhouse lead and ultimately the trophy, as well as the tournament’s top prize of $1,116,000.